Bobbi Kay Humphreys, age 57, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Bethesda North Hospital. Bobbi was born on November 13, 1964, the daughter of Kay Lewis, and the late Bobby V. McNeilan. Besides her father she was preceded in death by her stepfather Doug Lewis.

Bobbi is survived by her mother Kay Lewis; sisters Lisa Palmer and Michelle Robinson and J.R.; stepbrothers Jimmy Lewis and Mike Lewis, all of West Union, Ohio; nieces Summer Robinson and fiancé’ Jonathon Stevens of Cincinnati, Ohio, Katie Correa and Israel of Maysville, Kentucky and Brittany Williams and Lane of West Union, Ohio; great nieces Ellie Robinson and Isabella Correa; great nephew Daxtyn Williams; aunt and uncle Joyce and Terry Malone; and special friends Junior Crawford and Ron Palmer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Bill Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m.