Billy Ray Trotter, age 75 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Billy was on April 13, 1947, the son of the late Wilbur and Mary Louise (Palmer) Trotter in Manchester, Ohio. Besides his parents he was precede in death by his siblings, Romona Ruth (Bill) Shelton, Ethel Marie (Clyde) Eshom, Wilma Jean Trotter, James Wendell (Suzanne) Trotter, and brother-in-law Samuel Fizer. Billy married Cecilia Gay (Standfield) Trotter on December 27, 1969.

Billy was a graduate of Manchester High School Class oof 1965 and Morehead State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Mathematics and Science. Billy was a teacher at Augusta Independent Schools and a school teacher for 35 years in the Adams County School system. In the evenings and summers, he worked at Clyde’s Super Valu for 20 years, Cardinal IGA, and Save-A-Lot Tobacco Patch. He was a member of the Christian Union Church in Bentonville and a member of Sons of The American Legion.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Gay; his children, Christopher Trotter and Monica, Jonathan Trotter and Holly, and Kimberly Berry and Danny; his grandchildren, Savannah Trotter and Kendall Hitchcock; Santa’s great grandbabies Riley and Avery; siblings Mary Catherine Fizer, Barbara Ann Young and Chester and Sandra Kay Wagoner and Robert; and many nieces, nephews, and friends, including his best friend, his dog Taco.

Following cremation, family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Wrightsville Church, with Pastor Owen Applegate officiating.

