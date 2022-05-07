Single session tickets for the 2022 Western & Southern Open went on sale on Tuesday, April 26.

Tickets for all 16 sessions of the August 13-21 tournament include reserved Center Court seating along with access to the other seven match courts and nine practice courts. The single session offerings range from opening weekend access starting at just $10 to premium offerings to see the trophies lifted on Championship Sunday.

In addition to seeing the best players from both the ATP men’s and WTA women’s tours, fans can experience more than a dozen restaurants, more than a half dozen signature bar areas, nearly 40 live musical performances and various shopping opportunities. General parking is included with single session ticket purchases.

In 2022, there will be added amenities for fans attending the Western & Southern Open, including a new fan experience area at the south end of the venue featuring outdoor lounge seating, interactive entertainment experiences and a full line-up of programming. Fans can also expect autograph sessions, player Q&A events and Kids Day to return to the tournament this year.

Tickets may be purchased online at WSOpen.com and Ticketmaster.com. While single session tickets went on sale Tuesday, April 26, Full Series and Mini-Plan ticket packages are on sale now. The tournament will once again be a fully digital ticket operation and fans will be able to access their tickets through the Western & Southern Open App.

The Western & Southern Open is one of only five premier events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue, joining Indian Wells, California, Madrid, Miami and Rome.

Since becoming a single-week tournament in 2011, the Western & Southern Open has hosted more than 1.8 million spectators, including ticket buyers who have traveled to Cincinnati from all 50 states and 35 different countries.

The 2021 singles championships were won by Ashleigh Barty and Alexander Zverev while the doubles titles were claimed by Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai and Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

The Western & Southern Open is part of the US Open Series and is held annually at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.