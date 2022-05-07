By Julia McCane-Knox

If you are interested in bees, we have the perfect program for you. Throughout the month of May, the Imagination Lab will help you learn how to make a beehive from home with recycled materials, including toilet paper rolls, paper, string, tin can, pencil, scissors, and tape. For instructions, go to adamscolibrary.org then click on the “Imagination Lab — Build a Bee House” post, or stop by one of the branches to pick up the instructions.

Stop by the North Adams Library for Guess the Book in the Jar from May 2 – 28 (entry period). In this program, you can guess what shredded book is in a jar based on the pieces visible. Whoever guesses correctly will win a summer reading bag and Adams County Library pencil and mug. The winner will be announced on May 31. In addition, join the passive Self-Paced Adult Book Club at the North Adams Library. In May, adults, aged 18 and older, can choose between two books to read, including Ghosted by Rosie Walsh and The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict. When finished, participants are encouraged to write an anonymous review that will be displayed in the library to share with other readers. For more information, contact Allison at (937) 386-2556 or go to our website and click on the “Self-Paced Adult Book Club” post.

Enjoy all of our To-Go Kits this May! We have spring-themed Craft Kits-to-Go at all of our library locations. In this program, each age group has a craft kit targeted for their specific difficulty level, complete with craft instructions and supplies. Craft kits are supplied upon request. Furthermore, enjoy Movie Night-to-Go Kits at the Manchester, Peebles, and West Union Libraries. On May 5 and May 19, at the Manchester Library, when patrons check out a DVD, they will be given one Movie Night-to-Go Kit. Each kit contains popcorn, candy, and a small bag of chips. On May 13-14, at the Peebles and West Union Libraries, when participants check out DVD(s), they will receive a treat bag with individually wrapped candy and one bag of microwaveable popcorn. One treat bag per person, while supplies last.

In May, teens and adults can participate in the Design A Bookmark Contest at the West Union Library. Participants will take home a template of a bookmark to decorate with crayons, colored pencils, or markers. All entries must be received by May 24. West Union staff will vote on entries and determine a winner, to be announced on May 30. The winning bookmark will be printed and handed out to patrons in the first week of June. Moreover, in May, children can participate in the Coloring Contest at the West Union Library. Participants will take home a pre-printed coloring sheet to be decorated and colored however they wish. All entries must be returned by May 24. West Union staff will vote to determine the winning coloring sheet, to be announced on May 30. The winner will receive a picture holding their coloring sheet; additionally, the winning coloring sheet will be displayed in the West Union Library.