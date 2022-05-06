Adams County agency representatives inspired at WestVirginia’s Chestnut Mountain Ranch

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Why can’t we…? Complete that sentence – this was the charge Judge Brett Spencer gave to the attendees at the November 22, 2021, emergency meeting regarding the drug crisis in the county. Remembering this question moves Veronica Grooms, Court Administrator, to tears when she hears it repeated by Steve Finn, the Executive Director of Chestnut Mountain Ranch. It’s the question he asked before he and his wife Dawn packed their bags and left their home in Atlanta, Georgia, and headed to Morgantown, West Virginia. They arrived with a vision and a one-year verbal commitment to God. Then the “why can’t we” question becomes we can, we did, and we continue to build a sanctuary learning environment for boys on the edges and outreach to their families.

Have you heard people say, “God showed up?” What if God always shows up but isn’t always invited to participate. This story is about faith, unity, and oneness – the type we rarely hear about in this most polarizing of times. There is a crucial component to faith involving connectivity and community. On April 28, a small group of agency members from Adams County spearheaded by Judge Brett Spencer saw faith at work and the fruits of its labor.

In November of 2021, an article about the emergency meeting called by Judge Spencer was written by Ashley McCarty, formerly of the Peoples Defender. As Judge Spencer relays, “The community stepped up, ” the light exposed the darkness. He heard about the Ranch and called Steve Finn the following day. Spencer continues, “I was stunned at the people who wanted a seat at the table.” Finn answered, “This is encouraging for us to see. Look at all the offices covered here – education, counseling, probation, the courts; we can’t get this here.”

Chestnut Mountain Ranch is a faith-based organization serving people on the margins, “the least of these,” and they expected God to lead the way. Centered on relationships and caring for others, it made perfect sense that God would honor the process. And just when they thought the Ranch might not materialize, the Finns toured a property, wrote a letter, accepted some gifts, and Chestnut Mountain Ranch became a reality. It all sounds a little crazy – crazy good, or as Chelsea Blevins, Chief Probations Officer, said, “This is the greatest thing ever!”

Natural landscapes and unspoiled views abound in this nature’s paradise. Every building from Administration, School, Houses, and Chapel are “happy space.” The facilities are pristine and spacious, and the homes are comfortable and orderly. Each boy has his room, bathroom, and door alarm to notify the house parents (who have their wing of the house). The school building is rustic chic offering large workspaces and appealing themes. The quaint stone chapel sits on a hill, with natural light beaming through its many windows. It’s a new structure, but it feels antiquated. We sit, and no one is in a hurry to leave. There is a peacefulness here, a prayerfulness too. Everyone seems to feel it, and we dare to hope for a haven such as this for the disadvantaged children of Adams County.

Chestnut Mountain Ranch receives referrals from teachers, schools, counselors, probation officers, and parents, and they take boys in sixth grade through 10th grade. These boys live onsite Monday through Friday and one weekend of the month. The other three weekends they spend with their family as the family must be involved with the program. Their family may be parents, foster parents, adoptive parents, grandparents, or someone connected to the boys who can work in the program. The boys go home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Spring Break. The families must do counseling twice a month – once a month for family counseling and group counseling in the home. Seven boys live in each house. Currently, the Ranch can house 21 boys, but 18 are living there.

Each home has house parents who stay in their wing of the home and oversee the day-to-day operations and needs of the boys. This role is a full-time job. Counselors work with the house parents, the parents, and the boys to set goals for the family. Everyone is expected to commit to working on goals. The average stay is about two years, including summers. Dawn explains, “We desire to change the boys’ hearts, and that’s why we say two years. We want to see a long-lasting change, which means building trust – it just takes time.” Steve says, “We do many outdoor activities with these boys to reach their hearts. We’re teaching boys to have childhoods and to be providers.” He recites the adage, “They don’t care what you know until they know that you care.”

The Ranch’s goal is to grow and stay debt-free. Kevin Bode, Business Manager, guides through the high-end thrift store they run in town called The Ranch Community Store. They also run a Ranch Quick Lube oil change. These businesses contribute to the overall financials of the Ranch.

Greg Clutter is the new Director of Foster Care Initiatives. He discusses the broken foster care system. Greg says, “We know what works is a structured and loving community going after these kids’ hearts. We’ve seen it over and over here at the Ranch.” He’s talking about a Christ-centered model working with the church to do what the church was meant to do. This model works with foster families and surrounds them with church partners who offer committed and continual support. Examples of support are providing meals, doing laundry, mentoring kids, offering recreational activities, transportation, etc. When foster parents are encircled with support systems, the success rate increases dramatically. It’s a “care” community. Clutter explains, “It’s a long-term game for us to start changing this whole culture in fostering.” He says, “Some small pockets of communities have solved it pretty well. I smiled when you all walked in here because they’ve done it with a community that started with small movements, where they said, ‘let’s all get connected.’”

Clutter continues his presentation with plans for phase two and applying these concepts in working with primary families. He concludes by addressing emergency placement issues. In Adams County, we know how challenging emergency placement can be. Chestnut Mountain Ranch plans to build a village with single-family homes for foster families who must agree to take the emergency placement and large sibling groups.

Finn is all about the vision. Their vision is solid, although the progression is flexible. For instance, a man offered to build them a pavilion early in the process when they started to cut roads. Finn said, “Good grief, what will I do with a pavilion?” But, they built a pavilion and discovered, “If you build it, they will come.” The local churches began requesting to come there. Finn explains, “Instead of me trying to get into the local church, the local church started coming here, and the pavilion was the key.” He communicates that the pavilion was the catalyst that led to roads cut and buildings built. A similar situation occurred with the timing of the chapel construction, and the gifting received.

The highlight of our trip was meeting the boys and hearing about their aspirations. Many explain that they are working on anger issues, some with respect and sharing their feelings, and others growing closer to Christ. Some of their favorite things are riding the pontoon on ranch weekends, fly fishing, and staying at the Ranch one weekend a month rather than going home. A few boys are ready to graduate from the program and share their transitioning plans. One young man is asked, “Knowing what you know today, what would you say to a boy coming in on day one – what’s your best advice?” He replied, “It’s worth it, and be patient. It’s going to be hard but don’t fight it.”

The emotion and excitement of the day were overwhelming. Most of us were inundated with information overload. The long ride home gave room for processing. As a writer, my mind goes straight to the story. That story is bleak and filled with despair for too many children in Adams County. So, I complete this sentence. Why can’t we… change the narrative?