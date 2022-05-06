CHAPTER 27- PART 4

Aunt Lou (Lois Ann Wickerham 1851-1930) and mother (Nancy Victoria (Wickerham) McCoy 1855-1919) seemed a little worried about the tramp and Aunt Lou remarked there was no way to lock the door into the back shed room off the kitchen. Usually, a chair was set against this door at night to keep it from blowing open. Father said he would put a staple in the door casing and put a piece of small rope through it and the handle of the door latch that didn’t fasten very securely. I know father thought this was all nonsense, but he was always agreeable about anything anyone else wanted.

Soon family worship was over, and Ellis and I were tucked into bed. Ellis had not been in the room when mother had put the money in the Bible, which fact came to my mind when we were left alone and I sang out, “I saw mother put the paper money in the big Bible.” “Sh!” “Sh!” warned Ellis, “What if that tramp would be under our window and heard you?”

I snuggled deeper under the covers and tried to sleep, but with the thought of a tramp under our window, I just wasn’t sleepy, although I was very tired. Ellis and I had worked hard helping father most all afternoon. The garden was beginning to grow and there was no money for a fence to keep the chickens from destroying it. We had helped father to bring brush from the nearby grove of hickory nut trees where one had been culled out and cut up for firewood. We had then helped to pile the brush all over the garden so thick that it was difficult for a chicken to do much scratching. Ellis and I were then supposed to keep watch for any hen persistent enough to crawl through the brush and scratch.

The howling of the wind and a bang on the roof that father said, after investigating was a brick blown from the chimney made the night even more scary. Soon everyone was in bed and the wind was slowly dying down. Except for father’s snoring not far from our trundle bed and the ticking of the old tail mantel clock, all was quiet.

Tense, I raised my head to listen. Distinctly, I could hear someone moving around in the living room. Surely the tramp had heard me tell where the money was! I was too frightened to move or speak. If the money was stolen, the pear tree and the quince tree might never be ours. The calico dresses for school and pretty shoes that were so near this morning seemed far away. These things stood out in front in my grief and fright but what the loss would mean to my parents I partially grasped, the realization that nothing was really ours for keeps until it was paid for, never before had been so strong. And this was all my fault!

Then I heard mother whisper to father, “Andy, wake up, quiet, listen!” Snoring suddenly ceased and I knew he was listening. Such quiet sneaking footsteps were moving, moving no doubt trying to locate the family Bible. Even a tramp would know

where it was. Every home I had ever been in had one on the center table. Suddenly father struck a match and lighted the lamp on a table stand beside the bed, picked it up and charged through the open door into the living room.

“It’s Tom’s dog,” called Father, as Shep, our neighbor’s little black dog ran to the door and indicated he wanted out. Our neighbor had been in just before Uncle Billy came, to pick up the groceries that had been too heavy for his wife, who had met the huckster, to carry home.

Shep, quite used to visiting us, had crawled behind something, and gone to sleep. Being unable to paw open the door into the shed room from which escape was easy, he had been trapped and became restless.

With a feeling of deep relief, I fell asleep with Ellis’s big penny and my two cents at once blending into a dream picture of a pear tree and a quince tree loaded with pennies. While gazing contentedly; those queer pennies changed to yellow pears that were falling all around Ellis and me. The pennies on the quince tree turned into dozens and dozens of glasses of quince jelly dangling from the branches.

To help satisfy curiosities let me share a little about some of the characters in our story (Part I to Part IV). M.P. Liming (Maxwell Pierce Liming) (1857-1939) the debater in our story was married to Eliza (Tina) Albertina (Matthews) Liming. In 1920, they lived on the Lawshe Pike, near Jacksonville in Adams County, Ohio where he farmed for a living. They had eight children as far as I can tell. One son, Vernon Liming lived near Lawshe and worked on the railroad. I remember him and his wife, Ida (Oppy) Liming. Thet attended our church when I was a child. I don’t think Vernon ever attended but Ida and her daughter Ruby (Liming) Smalley were faithful to attend. Ruby was married to Ernest Smalley. Ernest Smalley was a brother to Wyvonne (Smalley) Tolle of Peebles. I believe they lived near Lawshe. Pete (Peter) Phillips, (born 1872) the driver of the Huckster wagon from the Kirkpatrick store in Cherry Fork, travelled the country roads in Wayne and Scott Townships to sell merchandise. Circa 1897, Pete had married Mame (Mary) and went on to become a dentist living in Cincinnati, Ohio. Unable to locate him after 1940. I can remember my grandmother and father talking about the old Kirkpatrick grocery store in Cherry Fork. I hope to talk more about it in up-coming stories. Uncle Billy and Aunt Mary Ann McCreight are quite the characters and you will learn more about them in up-coming stories as well.