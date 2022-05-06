Peebles Elementary School recently recognized its Students of the Month for April 2022. They are pictured above: Front row, from left, Jocelynn Rothwell, Briella Reed, Grace Johnson, Payton Humphrey, Bellamy Robbins, Ryder Penn, Lillian Couch, Rozalina Vigil and Maddie Skaggs; Middle row, from left, Harper King, Maddie Engle, Peyton Purcell, Corbin Currington, Cameron Helton, Raielon Evans, Riley Bennett and Cathleen Wilson; Back row, from left, Alexa Lane, Zofina Maxwell, KiAnna McKinley, Lance Boldman, Landon Mollett, Trenton White, Draven Gardner, Isaiah Johnson and Brantley Myers.