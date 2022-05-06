Edna Mae Hall Nelson, age 75 years of West Union, Ohio. passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. Edna was born April 14, 1947 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky to the late Ted and Susie (Frances) Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Nelson, daughter Corine Rockey Bertram and son-in-law Eric Bertram.

Survivors include her children, Rhonda Applegate of West Union, Danny Hillard of Decatur and David Bender Jr. of Stout; sister Phyllis Wibert of Russellville; brother John B. Hall of Georgetown; grandchildren William “Allen” Holsinger, Brandon Rockey, Amber Rockey and David Bender III; and four great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.