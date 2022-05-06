“Whoever pursue righteousness and love finds life, prosperity, and honor.” Proverbs 21:21

Pursuing something means chasing after something. Think of a cheetah or an animal of prey. Animals of prey chase after something, and usually they find or catch their prey because of their speed and singlemindedness. Christians can find or attain life, prosperity, and honor, if they chase after righteousness which is the quality of being morally right.

We can’t go through life directionless. Even if we think we have no direction, we are chasing after something. The Bible says we either choose Jesus or we reject Him. So, we are either chasing after Jesus or we are chasing after the ways of the world, the Devil.

It’s easier to chase after the Devil because he dangles thinks like justifiable anger, immediate vindication, and company for misery which is what the flesh craves. These things are not acceptable to chase after, though, because their ways lead to death.

Righteous anger does have merit, but we ought to tread very carefully with this, as Jesus was the only person to have righteous anger and not sin. Anger is a gateway to other sins like bitterness, jealously, and violence. God says never to seek earthly vindication because only He can judge, and He will have vindication in His time. When we drown in misery, we invite others so sink with us. God’s goal is that we spread light not darkness.

The Bible is clear that we have a choice whether we chase after truth, life, and light or darkness, sin, and death. We must live life soberly and vigilantly so that we don’t chase after the wrong things. Whatever we pursue we will one day receive. We must pursue Jesus. We must chase after Him, because otherwise we chase after the Devil.

Every choice has a consequence. Every choice represents our heart and mind’s state. Every choice brings us closer to Jesus or farther from Him.

“This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” Deuteronomy 30:19