Barbara Jean Alexander, 81 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence.

Barbara was born January 13, 1941, in Winchester, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Thelma (Stratton) Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Alexander, who passed away on May 3, 2003; a daughter, Holly Carter; and two brothers.

Barbara is survived by her son, Johnny (Georgeann) Alexander of West Union and by a daughter, Jackie Alexander of Seaman. Barbara also leaves a brother, Doug Alexander of Cherry Fork. She will be missed by her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Lonnie Potts will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.