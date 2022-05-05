One man’s vision for the river town

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“If you’re a river town, you need to do something with the river,” said Dennis Barnd, co-owner of Stockade Estates Resort. Barnd and his wife and co-owner, Trish, will be spending their third summer in Manchester this season.

Barnd says that his vision for the river town was to partner with Manchester and draw people there. He heard that Manchester was the “jewel” of Adams County. Barnd recognizes there is a lot to be done, but he doesn’t think the problems are insurmountable. He says, “They need to be addressed one at a time.”

Barnd and Trish run a marina with a 16 slip floating boat dock with room for jet skis. They also have boat storage, run a resort park in Manchester, and will soon open a VRBO. They enjoy a captivating view of the Ohio River from their large bay window that faces the boat dock and large river island. Barnd has his pilot license, flies a floatplane on the river, and hopes to offer rides this summer. He is also working with the Adams County Airport Authority Board and cooperates with Adams County Commissioners and Economic Development office to revitalize the airport. Barnd works with Congressman Brad Wenstrup, ODOT, the Corps of Engineers, and other agencies to combat the flood mitigation issues. Last summer, he recalled a busy time of gas pumping (over 15,000 gallons) and plenty of lake activity.

Barnd researched the area and knew much of its rich history. He shares that before the 1997 flood, the village was a bustling hub of interest. He believes it could be that way again. He recently spoke with some folks in Ripley who told him, “We are jealous of Manchester because of its potential.” Barnd agrees, and some people want change to improve Manchester. He said, “We need a campaign that says, ‘Everybody in the same boat rowing in the same direction.’” There is grant funding available, but there is a need for homeowner participation. Barnd stated, “We need a partnership mentality of what’s good for the greater community. If everybody is rowing in the same direction, you can get somewhere – if you have a community goal and a community action plan that everybody can espouse.”

Barnd imagines Manchester as a quaint riverfront town much like Augusta, Kentucky. He envisions it five or six blocks deep with cute shops. Tourism seems to be a viable solution that would bring folks into the village. During the summer, people could enjoy the river and the beach. They could think out of the box in the other seasons, and Barnd says, “Create an atmosphere – a destination where people want to come.” It won’t be easy, but Barnd reminds us, “Walt Disney purchased 200,000 acres in the center of a swamp in Florida.”

Barnd is well aware of the village’s concerns about drugs and drifters roaming the streets and sheltering in abandoned buildings. He mentions a straightforward starting action, “Turn on the lights!” He continues, “When you turn on the lights, the cockroaches scatter. Turn the floodlights on – darkness doesn’t live here anymore.”

Barnd is encouraged by some improvements; he says, “People need to challenge each other and encourage and uplift each other. There’s a lot of love in this town. I see a lot of potentials and a lot of hope. I would not have bought so much property in this town if I didn’t think there was potential.”