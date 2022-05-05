News Release

Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell attended the County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) Annual Meeting on April 1 in Franklin County, where he learned about and discussed industry trends as well as the future of the county’s health and wellness program.

“Offering our employees quality healthcare benefits and wellness coaching at an affordable price is paramount and being a CEBCO member allows us to do that,” Pell said. “It was important to attend the meeting to learn what is happening with the program and the industry, as the health and wellness of our staff is a main priority.”

The event was the largest attended meeting in CEBCO history, with 38 counties represented along with staff and CEBCO’s vendor partners.

The meeting also coincided with the launch of National County Government Month. During the month of April, local leaders are encouraged to show how they build and support healthy, safe and vibrant counties for the people they serve.

“County government plays many roles in everyone’s daily life. National County Government Month is a fantastic opportunity to recognize everyone who works so hard to support Adams County and make it a great home for generations to come.”

CEBCO is an enterprise service of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. Developed for Ohio counties in response to a need for stability and cost containment in employee benefits, CEBCO provides health benefits and wellness programs to employees in 42 counties.