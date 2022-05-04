“We can’t keep putting these people in jail and say, ‘Call me when you get a bed.’”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Imagine you are in a 5×10 cell with a bed, a toilet, and bars. You are not a criminal, and the folks caring for you are not trained to provide the type of help you need. You are sick, scared, and confused. You have a mental illness and no proper place to go and receive the services you desperately need. It happens all too frequently. Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says, “A human being should not be treated that way when this is not the facility he should be in.” Rogers is concerned about the mentally ill individuals who do not respond to medication and need to be placed in a state hospital rather than hold them in a jail cell. The answer he most often receives is, “No beds!” Rogers says, “These are the people I feel the sorriest for – we don’t have training on dealing with mentally ill people.”

Rogers tells about a gentleman who recently inhabited the Adams County jail for approximately two and a half months. Why? Not because he was a hardened criminal, but because he had a mental health issue and there was no place for him to go. Rogers says, “We don’t know what to prescribe or how. If that person had three clogged arteries, they’re not going to leave him to sit there for two and a half months before he gets a stent. They’re going to say, ‘We’ve got a bed.’ If the state can spend all of the money it spends, it can add some beds. This (the jail) is not a place for this individual!”

Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel adds, “I couldn’t agree more.” Hablitzel explains that Athens State Hospital has beds reserved for forensic psychiatry for the courts. Beds are blocked off that can only be filled with folks on a court order. He states, “You don’t want to get to the point where you have to have a court order to get health care, but that’s where it’s heading.”

Hablitzel continued, “We don’t have enough inpatient mental health beds.” He explained that years ago, there was a movement in Ohio to decrease the number of behavioral health mental health beds. The perception was facilities were warehousing people, and the facilities were closed down. Hablitzel explains, “So now, we have the same people, but they are on the street, and there is no place to care for them.” He further explained that they had volunteer programs to search for the homeless in earlier years (some still exist) and help find them housing. They had a primary care van that drove to locations a couple of times a week to take care of these individuals’ health needs. He stated, “For people who essentially all were mentally ill.” He isn’t offering support for institutionalizing people. Hablitzel clarifies, “We are for getting people what they need.” Rogers says, “We were number 25 on the list, so that tells me if they had 25 more beds, we would have been there. It’s not like we are talking about building 10,000 beds.”

“We watched some people come in who were profoundly ill and picked up for disorderly conduct, and you want to bring them in and get them off the street to keep them safe. They’ll pace back and forth in their holding cell. You see that this person had been on medication, and you restart that medication. In a few days to a week, they appear normal, and you see how effective medications can be. But you need that professional evaluation, and often hospitalization is needed to get people on those medications,” explained Hablitzel.

Rogers clarified, “We can deal with folks who don’t need to go somewhere. The problem is getting beds for those who do.” Hablitzel agrees, “We’ve got a lot of problems, but that is a huge one. It’s huge because there is nothing he (Rogers) can do to fix it. We do not have the resources or the power to be able to change it.” Rogers expanded that families call him in distress, seeking help for loved ones. He stated, “These people should not have to call in desperation to get help for a mentally ill individual.” Hablitzel explained, “The narrow end of the funnel is here (jail), and we’re going to see the ones that are the worst of the worst, the most severe, and the ones that just can’t make it on their own, or as an outpatient, and then you have no place to put them.”

What do we need for the individual with mental illness who is not using drugs or engaging in criminal activity? They aren’t eligible for drug rehabilitation or suitable for jail time. They qualify for a state bed in a state hospital. Rogers says, “We can’t keep putting these people in jail and say, ‘Call me when you get a bed.’” Hablitzel added, “We need better support for the group of individuals with a mental health diagnosis whom outpatient treatment is ineffective. Ninety-nine percent of people with a mental health diagnosis live normal lives on medication and are doing well.” But that leaves the one percent falling through the cracks, or in this case, ending up in jail.

The Adams County community appears to have a grip on the problems at hand. Hablitzel cited the recent Community Health Assessment, where folks in the community were asked, “What’s our major problems?” The number one issue mentioned was drugs, and he shared, “Number two was mental health. I was surprised that the average person in the community recognized it was a big problem.” Hablitzel detailed, “The evidence is clear that well over half of the people with substance abuse disorders have a coexisting mental health issue, and if you don’t treat both of them, you don’t treat either of them.”

While we must prepare for mental health crisis intervention, we must also focus on how to alleviate emergencies. There are excellent programs available, including mental health first aid. Hablitizel stated, “We’re trying to expand crisis care. Many of the people who come in here (jail) are in crisis except the hardened criminals who need to be in prison.” There are mental health professionals and therapists, but Hablitzel suggests we teach the community to respond to mental health. He asked, “What does the average individual on the street do? What do mom and dad and the neighbor do? How do you help someone you encounter that may have a mental health issue? That’s what mental health first aid does; it raises awareness and gives you some tools.” Hablitzel said, “Maybe if we had more intervention at the ground level, things wouldn’t evolve to the point where someone was in jail or taking an overdose.”

Peer counselors are folks that have “lived experiences.” These supports can help a newly released inmate or rehabilitated addict to navigate appointments and the life after release. Hablitzel explained, “There are peer supporters who have gone through a behavior health problem, and they can be incredibly effective in treatment.”

The Botvin life skills training is a preventative program in all Adams County schools. Hablitzel describes the program, “It teaches life skills and resiliency. It helps teach children and adolescents to say, ‘no.’ If the grant comes through, we will be adding something called Strengthening Families.”

Hablitzel thinks Adams County Jail has done a remarkable job because they began getting folks psychiatric care about a year and a half ago. He said, “It’s a game-changer. When you’re dealing with people with extensive needs, it’s good to be able to get them treated, and we’ve seen some of these people vastly improve while they’re here.” A probationer on the 210 Program joined the interview to discuss her success with medication and her new job. She stated, “I feel balanced. I wake up feeling good.” She is a success story where an individual was able to receive her medication while in jail. Rogers stated she would receive pay through OhioMeansJobs, and they found her a place to rent. Employees are giving her furniture.” Hablitzel adds, “That’s the community at work.”

Programs and supports are necessary and beneficial but do not alleviate the problem with folks dwelling in jail cells because they do not qualify for other services due to their extreme mental illness. Rogers reiterates, “The state needs to spend some money.”

Rogers recites the adage, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.” And follows with, “These mentally ill people are not getting enough grease.” Hablitzel piggybacks, “I guess the constituency isn’t influential enough.”

There is a need for advocacy for those with mental health issues, and Hablitzel says, “I don’t see that kind of effective advocacy at the state level.” Rogers added, “I think if enough people would get on board with this mental health situation, they’ll come up with a few beds because it’s not near as big of a job to tackle as some.” He concluded, “It’s a crisis for this man (referenced above) and his family. It might not be a crisis for all of Ohio, but this guy should be as important as any other citizen.”