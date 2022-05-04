Richard P. Sparks, Sr., age 80, of Manchester, Ohio, formerly of Mooresboro, North Carolina, passed away May 1, 2022. He was born September 25, 1941 in Massillon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edna (Alexander) Sparks.

Richard is survived by wife, Karen Sparks of Manchester; four children, Michelle (Ed) Nazelrod of Zanesville, Richard Paul (Mandy) Sparks, Jr. of Newark, Robyn (Jason) Weekley of Springfield and Patrick Fortney of Lakeview; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Richard was a very hardworking man. He loved his family and the Lord. He will be deeply missed.

Memorial Donations can be made to: Hospice of Hope Incorporated, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Mr. Sparks will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.