Greyhounds slip past Indians in nine, 6-5

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As Marty Brennaman often described close baseball games, it was a “good ol’ good one” on Thursday, April 28 at Peebles High School. It is somewhat of a rarity for high school baseball games to go into extra innings but on Thursday the host Indians and the visiting Manchester Greyhounds battled tooth and nail for nine innings until a Daulton McDonald sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth that scored Logan Bell to give the Hounds the edge-of-the-seat 6-5 win in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

Though a 6-5 final score doesn’t usually indicate a pitcher’s duel, Thursday;s match up saw two gritty performances by the starters, Bell for Manchester and Ethan Beekman for the Indians. Both hurlers went eight innings with Beekman racking up 11 strikeouts, and Bell eventually getting the win with reliever Ryland Wikoff getting the save by blanking the Tribe in the bottom of the ninth.

“We did a great job tonight of moving runners over and getting them in,” said Manchester head coach Josh Reaves. “I’m very happy with where we’re at right now and we’ve gotten a lot of games in luckily. The rain outs have made it tough, especially in getting our pitchers enough timely work.”

Both teams had scoring first innings, the Greyhounds striking first in the top half. With two outs, Jackson Poole singled followed by McDonald reaching on an error. A base hit to left scored Poole to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage that didn’t last long as the Indians answered with two in the bottom half. with one out, Gage Grooms reached on an error and moved around to third on a two-bagger to center off the bat of Zane Porter. A fly ball to left from Mason Sims scored Grooms A double to left by Brandon Rayburn scored Porter to put the home team up 2-1.

Both pitchers tossed scoreless second frames before the Hounds tied the score in the top of the third when a McDonald bunt scored Bell with the tying run. After another scoreless inning in the fourth, the two sides each had scoring fifth at-bats, two runs apiece. Wikoff led off the Manchester half with a bunt single, stole second and raced home on a Bell single to center. Bell later came across on a McDonald single to put the Hounds up 4-2.

Again, the Manchester lead was brief. In the bottom of the fifth, a base hit by Porter drove home Evan day and Cory Reed to again deadlock the contest, this time at 4-4. In the top half of the sixth, the Hounds reclaimed the lead, getting a base hit by Bell that scored Dew Kennedy to make it 5-4, but again the Indians answered with one in their half of the sixth when an infield single by Reed scored Beekman for the tie, but the damage could have been worse but Zane Knechtly was thrown out and called out diving towards home plate with the potential go-ahead run.

Even with the pitch counts rising, both pitchers tossed scoreless seventh innings and the game headed to extras still even at 5. Beekman sat down the Hounds in order in the top of the eighth while Bell allowed just a Day single in the bottom half but Day was left stranded when Reed flied to center.

In the top of the ninth, the Hounds broke through with what proved to be the game-winner, Bell led off with a walk, and Peebles head coach Kenny Dick made the call to the bullpen and brought on Rayburn. A quick balk call sent Bell to second and he moved to third on a fly out to right by Poole. McDonald came through with a fly ball to canter, deep enough to bring the sliding Bell home with the go-ahead run.

Wikoff came on in relief for Manchester in the bottom of the ninth and fired a perfect inning for the save, getting Grooms on a ground ball back tot he mound, striking out Porter looking, and then finishing off the win by coaxing another comebacker off the bat off Sims.

The victorious Hounds banged out 11 hits in the win, led by Logan Bell who went 3 for 4, scored 3 runs, and drove home 2 more. Jackson Poole and Daulton McDonald both had two-hit games, with McDonald driving home 3. Peebles got two-hit efforts at the plate from Cory Reed and Zane Porter, with Porter also driving home a pair.

On the mound, Bell went 8 for the win, allowing 8 hits and fanning 7 Peebles hitters. For the Indians, Beekman also went 8, allowing 11 hits and striking out 11.

“Logan was very calm and collected on the mound tonight,” said Coach Reaves. “I know he got a little frustrated with the outside low pitch that he normally gets but he wasn’t getting tonight. He’sbeen a starting pitcher for Manchester for three years and has done a really great job.”

The win improved the Greyhounds to 11-2 overall, 6-2 in conference play, while the Indians fell to 6-5, 5-5 in SHAC action.

BOX SCORE

Manchester

101 210 01 —6

Peebles

200 210 00 —5

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Wikoff 5-1-1-0, Bell 4-3-3-2, Poole 5-1-2-0, McDonald 4-0-2-3, Lucas 4-0-1-1, Reaves 4-0-0-0, Young 4-0-0-0, Kennedy 4-1-1-0, Horner 4-0-1-0, Team 38-6-11-6.

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Reed 5-1-2-1, Grooms 5-1-0-0, Porter 4-1-2-2, Sims 3-0-1-1, Rayburn 4-0-1-1, Beekman 3-1-10, Knechtly 4-0-0-0, Shiveley 4-0-0-0, Day 2-1-1-0, Team 34-5-8-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Porter 2B, Rayburn 2B

Manchester Pitching:

Bell (W) 8 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 104 pitches

Wikoff (SV) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 11 pitches

Peebles Pitching:

Beekman (L) 8 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 127 pitches

Rayburn 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 pitches