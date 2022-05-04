Edith Francis, age 73 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Edith was born February 17, 1949 in West Union, Ohio to the late John and Melva (Hunt) Whaley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Littleton.

Survivors include her husband Pete Francis of West Union; three sons, Brian Francis of Manchester, Terry Francis of Seaman and Shawn Francis of Cincinnati; sister Connie Hall of West Union; two brothers, Chester Whaley of Ashland, Kentucky and and John Whaley of West Union; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at noon at the Faith Life Church with Joey Sandlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Vaughn’s Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – noon at the church the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the family of Edith Francis.