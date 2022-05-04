Carol Edgington, 83, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was born July 9, 1938 in Manchester, daughter of the late Myron and Mildred Tully Frame. She was the widow of the late Fred “Coach” Edgington, who passed away in 2020. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Gast and brother, Donnie Frame.

Carol taught Second Grade in the Manchester School District for over 25 years. She was a member of the Women’s Club of Manchester, the Lunch Bunch and the Retired Teachers Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Candice Foster and husband Rick of Manchester; son, Donnie Edgington and wife Stephanie of West Union; grandchildren, Kristyn Hilderbrand and husband Matt, Brittnee Inman and husband Sean, Brooke Stafford and husband Colt, Kaci Compton and husband Scott, Kari Foster and Lexi Foster; great-grandchildren, Landon, Traevyn, Carson, Addilyn, Brielle, Brady, Korbyn, Ty, Huck, Anderson and Linkon; and special friends, Wanda Bowman and Larry Jenkins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the New Beginnings Church, 409 E. 2nd St., Manchester. Pastor John Greenlee will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.