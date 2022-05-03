The results of the (first) 2022 Ohio primary election in Adams County are counted and will be available soon at

https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/c/elecres/20220503results.pdf, (The results had not been posted as of 10:40 p.m.).

The only contested race in Adams County was for the Republican nomination for Adams County Commissioner, a race between incumbent Ty Pell and challenger Kelly Jones. Early reports are that Jones is the winner of the primary and will be the Republican candidate in November.

The race for Adams County Common Pleas judge shapes up to be quite an interesting November battle. Democrat Brett Spencer and Republican Barbara Moore (a current County Commissioner) both ran unopposed in the primary and will face off in the November general election.