Rachael Ellen Day, 37, of Manchester, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born August 4, 1984 in West Union, daughter of Michael Day of Manchester and Rhonda Hammonds of Maysville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, Rachael is survived by her beloved daughters, Sebra Jones and Sabrina Jones, both of Maysville, Kentucky; sister, Rebecca Day of Maysville, Kentucky; and friend, Angie Jones of Manchester.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester, Ohio. Pastor Johnny Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.