May means it’s time to think about Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Leaders of Brain Tumor Awareness Month and survivors of brain cancer urge a positive spin on finding ways to recognize, support research, and cope with this disease. An estimated 700,000 Americans are living with a primary brain tumor; 13,657 are children.

An estimated 84,170 people received a primary brain tumor diagnosis in 2021. Approximately 70% of all brain tumors are benign and approximately 30% are malignant. The Survival rate for a malignant brain tumor is only 36%. An estimated 18,600 Americans died from malignant brain tumors in 2021.

Judy Church Kimbler of Fizzleville, Ohio was diagnosed on August 2020 with a softball-size brain tumor. Judy suffered several years with severe headaches. She visited several doctors to be told it was “female/age/job” related. Judy gained 44 pounds, lost all sense of smell, began to lose control of bowel and kidney functions, and suffered blurred vision. She continued full-time work, plus farming and attending to rescue animals. Her passions were her daughters, husband and grandbabies.

Insurance denied CAT scans in January and June 2020. Mrs. Kimbler continued experiencing debilitating headaches, periods of uncontrolled vomiting, and mini blackouts. Finally, Allison Landreth, Maysville Primary Plus APRN, insisted she find someone to approve a CAT scan.

Angela Shupert, West Union SOMC MD, PhD, agreed to examine Judy. Angela ordered a CT scan; family agreed to pay out of pocket. Portsmouth SOMC performed the CT. Judy was told before leaving Portsmouth that she needed to review scan results immediately with Dr. Shupert. Within hours, Judy was notified that she had a sizable brain tumor. Vincent A. DiNapoli, MD, PhD, Mayfield Brain & Spine agreed to examine Judy the next day. Within days, surgery was scheduled at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Doctors would not make any promises to patient or family.

After a nine-hour surgery, 54 staples, a metal plate, and many prayers, Judy’s benign meningioma tumor was removed. Larry, Judy’s husband, took on a nursemaid role to prevent Judy from being placed into a rehabilitation unit. Her daughter, Megan Shelton Powell, established “Judy’s Troopers” via Facebook; and prayer chains multiplied. Misty Shelton Jones, Judy’s oldest daughter, worked diligently with doctors to monitor her mother’s mending. Doctors could not believe her recuperation.

Judy knew her body had issues, but nonetheless continued until someone listened. Dr. Shupert was the seventh doctor she had visited for her headache issues. Her story should inspire all not to give up. I

f you know of someone suffering from these unusual symptoms, please provide them “Grey in May” information.

For more information, visit https://braintumor.org/take-action/about-gray-may/.