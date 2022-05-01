Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 11, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. Diane Ward joined the meeting through teleconference. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Robbie Blythe. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney stated according to Ohio Substitute House Bill 51 in effect until June 30, 2022, Commissioner Ward is allowed to participate and vote in the session via teleconference.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Adams County Veteran Services Monthly Report for March 2022.

It was moved Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Renee Accord as a janitor effective April 18, 2022 as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Retirement-Puckett; Personnel- Discipline; Early Intervention agreement; TANF Summer Youth Employment agreement; Title XX County Profile.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:30 a.m. with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:36 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for Ohio Early Intervention ARPA for Adams County and Brown County Early Intervention programs in the amount of $86,050 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a subgrant agreement between Adams County Commissioners through Adams County Job and Family Services and ABCEOI, administrative agent for Ohio Means Jobs for TANF Summer Youth Employment Program in the amount of $38,663 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Title XX County Profile for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services for the program year commencing October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023 as filed by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the retirement of Susan Puckett with the Adams County Department of Jobs and Family Services effective May 1, 2022 as presented by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye

The board discussed the petition for the establishment of Hafer Road, Bradley Lane, Earthwood Lane and L.F. Clock Drive, Tiffin Township, as follows:

In accordance with the Ohio Revised Code the commissioners had previously requested the Tiffin

Township Trustees submit their opinion regarding the petition calling for the establishment of Hafer Road, Bradley Lane, Earthwood Lane and L.F. Clock Drive. The Township Trustee Roadway Opinion Request was received; however, rejected due to incorrect wording on the documents.

The matter will be tabled until corrected documentation is received from the Tiffin Township Trustees.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 9:50 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:57 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Manchester Bi-Lo Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Groom’s General Store Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Monroe Quik Stop Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: Green Township EMS Lease Agreement- Agreement being reviewed by Special Prosecutor; Policy for surrendering dogs to the Dog Warden- Policy of surrender and language for determination of ownership; Quiverheart Preserve Endowment- Discrepancy with committed amount due to change in partial size.

A teleconference was held with Executive Director Nancy Stranahan, ARC of Appalachia, to discuss the change in Quiverheart Preserve Endowment Fund. Ms. Stranahan stated after the initial meeting with the commissioners, there was a subdivision of the partial of land that is to become the Quiverheart Preserve. A portion of the tract including the existing home, buildings and forty-seven (47) acres of property will remain in the county tax base. The remaining ninety-six (96) acres of the tract will be purchased by the ARC of Appalachia and become the Quiverheart Preserve with funding for the PILOT agreement to be covered through the Quiverheart Preserve Endowment Fund. Ms. Stranahan further stated the endowment amount was based on the full tract tax information and after the subdivision of the partial, there was a reduction in the amount of taxes for the ninety-six (96) acres and $15,000 at a 4% investment rate would be sufficient funding to cover the PILOT agreement. Commissioner Ward stated the board had approved and Mr. and Mrs. Baker agreed to $35,000.00 in endowment funding and that amount should remain. Ms. Stranahan stated the agreement intended for an amount up to $35,000.00, but agreed those provisions were not stated in her documents.

Auditor David Gifford met with the board to discuss EMS Medicount fee processing and State Auditor recommendations. EMS Assistant Chief Adam Dozier will review the information and research a breakdown method for gross revenue and fee expenses reporting.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter a lease agreement with LaMar Company for billboard space in the amount of $2,000.00 annually for five (5) years effective October 1, 2022 as recommended by County Engineer Lee Pertuset.

Commissioner Moore recessed the meeting at 10:37 a.m. to attend the Adams County Investment Advisory meeting. Commissioner Moore reconvened the meeting at 10:42 a.m.

The Adams County Investment Advisory Committee met with the following members present: Commissioner Barbara Moore, Commissioner Diane Ward, via teleconference and Treasurer Lisa Newman. Treasurer Newman filed an investment report for the first quarter 2022.

EMS Assistant Chief Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: Training- Five (5) students successfully completed EMT training and signed on to work for Adams County; Personnel-Walters; Kelly Day-Provisions for EMS to operate; Occupancy Permit- Received for Station #400; Village of West Union Inmate Transport Agreement- Returned to Village legal counsel for signatures.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Kylie Walters as a full-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 18, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim the month of May 5, 2022 as National Day of Prayer in Adams County. Those present for the proclamation were: Reporter Sherry Larson, People’s Defender; Kathy Finlaw, Marcella Abbott, John Cole, Eddyth Tolle, Pat Stevens, Carol Daniel, Tim Daniel, Emilee McCann and Robert Minton.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.