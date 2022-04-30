Frank (Wayne) Kendall, age 86, passed away on April 26, 2022 at his home in Wilmington, Ohio. He was born on September 13, 1935 in San Pedro, California., son of the late Frank A. and Margaret (Zuccone) Kendall. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Kendall and one sister, Roberta C. Druhot (Roy) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, John T. Kendall, Terry A. Kendall and Roger A. Kendall.

Interment will be at the Dayton National VA Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Services will be at the cemetery on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to the Clinton County Veteran’s Service Commission.