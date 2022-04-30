“I got the greatest gift of all, the gift of life.”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Adams County Regional Medical Center held a Donate Life, organ donation event and flag raising on April 20. Rachel Cummings, CNO, opened the occasion by thanking everyone for taking the time to celebrate organ donors and recipients. She stated, “This is a big project that we have ended up doing every year to make sure our community understands how important organ donation is in our community.” She elaborated on staff support and stated, “Every time we have a patient pass, their job is to make sure that the referral gets to the organ donation, Life Center, to procure those organs if needed.”

This past year four staff did referrals that resulted in organ donations. The work of Geneva Rigdon, RN, Kristy Bosco, RN, Bethany Baker, RN, and Emily Wells, RN, led to organ donations of corneas, upper and lower bones, and skin. These donations saved and enhanced many lives.

Alan Bird, the ACRMC CEO, thanked Jason Francis and Rachel Cummings for their work and advocacy. He acknowledged the partnership with the Life Center, saying, “It’s just communicating. If we talk about it, people are aware of it.” Bird continued, “We’re thankful for the citizens, the donors, and recipients. Everybody wins in these relationships. Sometimes there are difficult stories associated with it, but those families know that they bless and serve the lives of other people.”

The Executive Director of Life Center Organ Donor Network, Barry Massa, spoke, “This is our opportunity to thank all of you for everything you do and the communities who support organ eye and tissue donation.” He stated, “Adams County doesn’t have the potential that some of the hospitals closer to the city may have for donation, but any chance you have to save or change or heal a life – that’s one life saved, and that’s why we are here.” He reported that last year marked the most organ donors, organs transplanted, and tissue donors at any time in Life Center’s history. Massa continued, “National Life Month and raising the Donate Life Flag is about honoring those who gave the gift of life as a donor and talking about – really celebrating – all of those like David (heart recipient) who received the gift of life because someone decided to say, ‘yes,’ to being a donor.”

David Waits, a heart transplant recipient from Hillsboro, was the guest speaker. Waits explained that on December 14, 2014, he had a massive heart attack. He had quadruple bypass surgery and was in critical condition. He was transported to UC Medical Center, where an LVAD pump was placed in him. Later, he was told he needed a heart transplant to save his life. The year that followed was challenging. Waits shared, “The day after Thanksgiving, I went down for a heart transplant, and the heart wasn’t good.” He explained that he was not prepared even though they informed you of this possible outcome. On February 2, 2016, Waits received his new heart. He said, “What a blessing! I got the greatest gift of all, the gift of life. Somebody chose to be an organ donor.”