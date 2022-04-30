West Union Says YES, Sidney NO- 4 Copeland Plants On Strike

We have a good relationship with management right now and we don’t want to lose it. ” These are the words of Lenn Davis, President of I.U.E. Local 769 concerning the strike now in progress at the Copeland plant in West Union. Jim Glaze, recording secretary of Local 769, added, “We are here at West Union want to go back to work. The longer we’re out, the gap between labor and management could become wider.”

Both Davis and Glaze were present during all the negotiation sessions with the company held in Sidney. West Union is part of what is referred to as the Copeland Council, made up of representatives from the local unions of Sidney, Fostoria and West Union.

In commenting on the contact, Glaze stated that while the offer contained some inequities, the cost of living was dropped, it was acceptable in view of the future of the plant in West Union. Glaze said, “We have tried to show the corporate people at Copeland that we are concerned as to the future of Copeland at West Union. We hope our vote in accepting the contract offer conveys labor stability here.”

Davis and Glaze stated they were informed by one of Copeland’s negotiators that while the company does not want to experience a strike, the company’s warehouses are full and “come Labor Day, we couldn’t care less if you people are still on the bricks or not.” The two men also said this same negotiator sated West Union could be phased out in five to eight months. Fostoria could become a closed shop and Sidney’s work force cut to a third of the present employees.

Glaze, who has been with Copeland since it began operation in West Union, said there is a rapport in the West Union plant now that was lacking. He said it wasn’t an easy accomplishment. But now that they have, they don’t want to lose it.

As to how long the strike may last, neither man would venture to guess.

The vote on the three year contract offer at the three locations was as follows: Sidney, Yes 874, No 1275; Fostoria Yes 75, No 105; West Union, Yes 297, No 221. (Editor’s note- the following release was issued by Local 769 President Lenn Davis.)

Local 769 has about 625 members who are out on strike. We walked out of the plant at 11:59 p.m. Friday night. Local 769 is part of a three-plant unit which includes

West Union Local 769, Sidney Local 725 and Fostoria Local 686. The total number of employees for the three plants is around 3,600 bargaining unit employees. The total votes for the three plants were 1,246 in favor of the contract and 1,601 against.

As we are part of the three-plant unit, even though the West Union plant voted to stay in by a vote of 297 for and 221 against, the other two plants, Sidney and Fostoria, carried the vote of rejection and all three plants are out. And until all three plants can reach an agreement that we can live with over the next three years, we will be out together. Right now, we are waiting for the company to set up some meeting so we can get back into negotiations and try to reach an agreement. The union is willing to meet anytime. But the company has not yet made a move to set up any meeting at this time. The union hopes that the company and Ed Blackshire has the same feeling and are willing to get some meeting started so we can all get back to work.

(Editor’s note- The following release was mailed to this newspaper from Copeland’s headquarters in Sidney. At press time, there had been no new statements issued.)

Production employees represented by the International Union of Electrical Workers at four Copeland Corporation plants in Ohio have rejected a new three-year labor contract offer. The contract offer would have covered hourly employees at the Campbell Road and Brooklyn Avenue plants in Sydney (Local 725), and at plants in West Union (Local 769) and Fostoria (Local 686). The current contract expired June 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Certainly, we are very disappointed,” said Bob Cross, Vice-President of public relations and administration. “The negotiating sessions were tough and realistic, and the union committee succeeded in getting the best possible monetary offer from Copeland. And the IUE bargaining committee had recommended acceptance of the contract offer.

“The monetary offers was the best in the company’s history-despite the growing economic slowdown, increasing government interference and the rapidly changing technology in our industry.

” The contract offer included a master agreement with hourly wage adjustment with hourly wage adjustments of $1.30 over the three-year life of the contract. In addition, supplemental local agreements provided extra pay adjustments of up to a dollar for special skill requirements. At this point we have no details on why production employees rejected the offer recommended by the union negotiating committee.

We are concerned, however, because some operations like the headquarters plant in Sidney are rapidly becoming obsolete. Cross pointed out. But we can’t invest tens of millions of dollars in new manufacturing technology at Sidney without labor stability and modern work practices. This is the second strike in a row, despite strong efforts on our part to achieve labor stability. It is really not a question of whether or not Copeland will have stable production and modern plants capable of progressing in the highly competitive business of supplying compressors to the air conditioning and refrigeration industry. Cross continued. “Copeland will invest the money and will continue to be a growing, progressive company.

The only question is whether or not this money can be invested in Ohio. We had hoped it could be, but rejection of the contract offer certainly dims our hopes.” Also included in the contract offer were improvements in hospital and surgical coverage, sickness and accident insurance, the pension program and life insurance. No negotiating sessions have been scheduled at this time.