As the old saying goes “April showers bring May flowers”, I wonder if the same goes for April snow showers? As we continue to drudge through the cold and wet month of April many things are beginning to fall behind in terms of growth, growing degree days, and maturity. This past week I had the great opportunity to visit some wonderful farmers across the county, review out statewide soil health sampling research results, and view a new robotic milking system being installed on a local dairy farm.

During these farm visits, I took some time to evaluate pastures, wheat, and hay fields and have noticed that grass is very slow to take off and start. Much of this can be due to variable temperature swings and cool soil temps. Soil temperatures are currently hovering around 42°F which is below normal averages for this time of year. Looking at the future forecast for the remainder of the month, improvement will be slim to done with an expected cooler than normal trend well through the end of the month. The weather is not the only challenge facing producers these days a new challenge is on the horizon in the world of livestock over the counter (ctc) medication. In this column, I want to touch on some upcoming rules regarding the purchase and use of over-the-counter antibiotic medications.

In June of 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that all medically used antimicrobials that were previously available over the counter will be labeled as prescription use only. This was a 2-year implementation period with the starting date set for June of 2023. The 2-year implementation period is allow the process of animal drug suppliers to change approved marketing status for certain antimicrobial dugs for use in non-food or companion animals and food producing or livestock that currently labeled as over the counter to prescription. Even though most pet owners and livestock producers are probably just hearing about this as news outlets and media begins to share the details, this as actually been taking place for almost 20 years. In 2003 the FDA started evaluating use and ranking antimicrobials according to their importance to human use and importance. With the new changes clients needing to purchase and use antimicrobials that fall under the new label will need to have a prescription from a licensed veterinarian and have a client patient relationship, this means pet owners and producers need to have regular contact with a licensed veterinarian that knows the operation or the pet status.

Pet owners and livestock producers will need to work with veterinarians by requesting the use of the antimicrobial and then prescriptions will be given for use. This means that the days of running to the feed or medication supply store and grabbing what you need last minute is over. Also smaller independent veterinarian clinics will have a larger workload of trying to keep up with possibly more patients and larger record keeping requirements.

A full list of Antimicrobial drugs effected can be found at https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/judicious-use-antimicrobials/list-approved-new-animal-drug-applications-affected-gfi-263/. Some of the more popular antimicrobials include:

· Oxytetracycline (LA200 or LA300)

· Sulfamathazine

· Tylosin (Tylan 200)

· Lincimycin

· Chlortetracycline

· Penicillin G Porcaine

Farmers and pet owners might feel overwhelmed by this new upcoming change, the fact is that this has been developing for along time as to reduce the development of Antibiotic resistance in not only animals but humans too. Judicious use of any kind of antibiotic should be used on the farm or at the home. Management plays a key role, as we become better managers of livestock by providing better living conditions, nutrition, and stress-free handling, livestock will become healthier, and the use of antimicrobials will become less and less of an issue. As with anything animals get sick and antimicrobials are sometimes needed, having a good client patient relationship with your veterinarian is critical. Remember to be patient with your veterinarian because many independent (one man show) veterinarians will possibly be overwhelmed at first. That brings me to my last point, there are roughly 75,000 livestock farms in Ohio and about 2500 licensed veterinarians in the state. Only about 7% of these veterinarians are licensed large animal vets. If you have a young person in the family interested in veterinary science help fuel that interest and passion.

Another item:

· USDA Conservation Stewardship Program Signup (CSP) application deadline is set for May 13. Call the USDA NRCS office at (937) 544-2033 option 3.