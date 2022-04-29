Ohio Justice Bus offers free legal services

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Ohio Justice Bus made its first appearance in Adams County on Wednesday, April 20 as Attorney Sophia Chang, and LSW, Amanda Blake hosted the informational debut.

Ohiojusticefoundation.org explains, “The Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office and technology hotspot that allows legal aid and pro bono attorneys to travel to and provide legal services to Ohioans at no cost to clients.” Chang elaborated, “We provide free legal services to communities and work with civil legal matters. These services include family probate, housing, public benefits, etc. Today we are in Adams County specifically for an informational visit.”

Blake organized the visit with Jeana Bailey, Assistant Commissioner of the Adams County Common Pleas Court. Bailey stated, “We are very glad they came and are willing to partner with us. We hope to have them here monthly to help the community.”

The Justice Bus has partnered with other counties in Ohio and provides monthly clinics. They hope to establish that same relationship with Adams County. Blake stated, “We’re looking to do a similar partnership here. We would be visiting monthly regarding domestic relations or probate as that seems to be the big area they are saying they need services – any civil legal issue.” She continued, “Our clinics do brief advice and pro se assistance. We don’t represent people or take on their cases regularly, but they can come and speak with an attorney for free and get their questions answered.”

The bus accommodates two workspaces and allows for privacy. They are equipped with a mobile hotspot to ensure connectivity through rural areas. The goal is to provide “in-person” attorneys; however, there may be times when they utilize virtual consultations. Chang said, “We understand that people like face-to-face interactions, especially when it comes to the legal issues and things about their personal life. The best we can, we try to get either local attorneys or someone in the nearby counties to come and volunteer for the bus.”

Chang communicated that they work with the partner courts to determine how to form the clinic. Some clinics run on a first-come, first-serve walk-in basis; others with more need use preregistration, so folks aren’t waiting too long or feeling like help is not available because of the demand.

Chang stated, “Everyone at the court seems to be very enthusiastic about this partnership.” Blake added, “They’re definitely saying there’s a need and that the community would benefit from our services.”