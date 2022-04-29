By Julia McCane-Knox

April is Autism Awareness Month. Read or listen about this subject on Libby to celebrate our differences. Download the Libby app or visit our E-Library to access the Ohio Digital Library. Or, learn how to be sustainable with Kanopy by watching films focused on the environment, including Into the Dark, Honeyland, Food, INC., Intelligent Trees, and 10 Billion What’s on Your Plate? Or, Go green with Hoopla! Check out recycling-themed e-books, audiobooks, and e-zines that you can access from either your browser or a mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. To access these resources, all you need is your library card and PIN. If you do not have a library card, visit adamscolibrary.org then click on the E-Library tab.

Children and teens are invited to join us for the Outdoor After School Program at the Libraries for crafts, games, and science experiments! The program is at 3:30 p.m. at each location. The Manchester, North Adams, and Peebles Libraries offer this program on Wednesdays and the West Union Library offers this program on Thursdays. Preschoolers can enjoy Storytime outside (weather permitting) at the Adams County Libraries. This program features read-aloud children’s books, rhymes, and crafts or activities that help children build early literacy skills. In addition, if your preschool children love to read, sign them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. Nearly 50 percent of children in Adams County have signed up for this program. To register for this program, go to our website, hover over Resources, then click the Imagination Library tab.

If you are looking for a new job or want to learn career skills, go to our website, and click on Online Resources to visit Ohio Means Jobs. Search by job title, skill, or company to find a job that is suitable for you. Sign up and create a profile to receive alerts on new jobs. This service tailors the experience to fit your needs with articles, resources, job recommendations, and tools sent to you. With a profile, you can even save and report your progress. Lastly, you can find funding for training, plan for college, practice interview skills, and measure your workplace skills with WorkKeys. Take a guided tour to get started!

Need help using your phone, laptop, iPad, or e-reader? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for tech assistance. If you would like to use curbside services: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.