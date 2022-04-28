The American Rescue Plan Act

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law on March 11, 2021– $1.9 trillion in federal funding, and the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) $350 billion in COVID-19 relief to state and local government. Hometreasury.gov indicates the critical objectives for SLFRF are to “fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts, maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis, and build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.”

The first half of funding was allocated in the spring of 2021. The second half will be distributed in the spring of 2022. According to multistate.us, Ohio will receive over $5.6 billion. Adams County was awarded $5,380,012.

The final rule simplified the standard allowance for thousands of small localities through the $10 million revenue loss. Recipients of $10 million or less could use these monies at their discretion for government services. Federalregister.gov explains that the funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026. Adams County must annually report because its population is under 250,000, and its allocation was under $10 million. These reports show how the funds were spent and the outcomes achieved.

Commissioner Barbara Moore explained, “The big push for the use of the money is infrastructure.”

Commissioner Diane Ward discussed determining how the county is distributing this funding, “We established guidelines that must be adhered to and a form that must be filled out.”

All local government agencies requesting project funding were required to complete a request form accompanied by a 50 to 250-word narrative describing the project’s relationship to the COVID-19 pandemic unless it fell under water, sewer, or broadband guidelines. When asked how they engaged community government agencies regarding their needs, Moore stated, “We are trying to determine the best use and biggest amounts of need. There’s no doubt that Children’s Services is in need.”

Ward explained, “We want to benefit as many constituents with this funding as possible. There are folks in this county that still do not have water. We are a county responsible for all the unsewered areas (unincorporated areas). We probably could have used the whole amount on infrastructure but we needed to provide services necessary and protection of employees in the congregate areas.”

Ward continued, “We did a lot of congregate prevention by putting glass up and speakers. We purchased furniture for the Children’s Home and new flooring because there was a lot of carpeting.” Moore added, “We’ve committed $1 million to Children’s Services to build an addition to their facility.”

“We’ve got $250,000.00 committed to broadband, but we don’t have a company that’s doing that yet,” said Commissioner Ward. She explained that they had not given money to any entity outside the Adams County government. There are still requests that are undecided. They are not rejected but are pending further review. Ward stated, “We are looking at the federal government and allocation of more money for infrastructure.” Moore piggybacked, “We wouldn’t want to use ARP money for something we can get money for from somewhere else. But part of the money could be a match for another grant.”

As previously stated, all funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026. Ward clarified that the more extensive projects, such as water and sewer lines, take time because of EPA requirements. She said, “That’s why they gave us more time. In 2026, hopefully, all of our infrastructure projects will be done.”

The process is challenging, and the Commissioners must put in another request to receive the second tranche. Ward is the person who keeps track and does the reporting. She said, “Our main issue is we did not want to put that burden on a county employee.”

If anyone wants further information regarding the allocation and the methodology for distribution, it is a public record, and you can contact the Commissioner’s Office. Receiving additional funding for the county is beneficial, but it can be complicated to navigate.

As Ward concludes, ” It’s not an easy task when dealing with federal funds.”