By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The track behind West Union High School was the site on Wednesday, April 20 for the West Union Junior High Invitational as the host Dragons welcomed squads from Hillsboro, Williamsburg, Fayetteville, Fairfield, Eastern Brown, Lynchburg, Ripley, Manchester, Peebles, North Adams and Whiteoak.

The teams from Adams County produced a trio of individual champions in the meet: Eden Bosko (North Adams)- Girls Discus, Abrah Nicholson (Manchester)- Girls Long Jump, and Beau Hesler (North Adams)- Boys 1600M Run.

The meet was scored on a 10, 8, 6, 4,2 ,1 scale and the following are the Adams County athletes who earned points for their team.

Girls 400M Run: 4. Emma Crawford, West Union

Girls 800M Run: 3. Lydia Armstrong, West Union; 6. Kensley Cornett, North Adams

Girls 1600M Run: 4. Kensley Cornett, North Adams: 5. Lydia Armstrong, West Union

Girls 100M Hurdles: 6. Madison Stout, West Union

Girls 200M Hurdles: 5. Madison Stout, West Union

Girls Discus: 1. Eden Bosko, North Adams (81’6”); 4. Kiera Scott, Peebles

Girls Shot Put: 2. Aubrey Sturgill, Peebles; 5. Madison White, West Union

Girls High Jump: 3. Ella Richards, Manchester; 6. Emily Stapleton, West Union

Girls Long Jump: 1. Abrah Nicholson, Manchester (12’9.5”)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 5. West Union (J. Hall, N. Polley, M. White, S. Weakley); 6. Manchester (A. Nicholson, K. Bradford, K. Turner, A. Lucas)

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 4. West Union (J. baldridge, N. Polley, P. Tolle, C. McHone); 5. Peebles (A, Smalley, V. Beckwith, A. Purcell, R. Davis); 6. Manchester (A. Prather, T. Raines, B.Johnson, K. Mitchell)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 3. West Union (C. McHone, V. Randolph, L. Armstrong, E. Crawford); 5. Peebles (A. Smalley, M. Henderson, A. Sturgill, K. Scott)

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 3. West Union (M. Reeves, M. McIntosh, P. Tolle, V. Randolph)

Boys 100M Run: 4. Grady Knechtly, Peebles

Boys 200M Run: 5. Kaleb Eldridge, North Adams; 6. Josh McCleary, Peebles

Boys 400M Run: 3. Beau Hesler, North Adams; 6. Dalton Pence, North Adams

Boys 800M Run: 2. Dalton Pence, North Adams; 4. Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester

Boys 1600M Run: 1. Beau Hesler, North Adams (5:12.32); 3. Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester

Boys 110M Hurdles: 2. Grady Knechtly, Peebles; 5. Coy Fogle, North Adams; 6. Bradley Rhoden, North Adams

Boys 200M Hurdles: 6. Allen Knauff, West Union

Boys Discus: 5. Wyatt Smart, Peebles

Boys Shot Put: 3. Wyatt Smart, Peebles; 4. Brylee Mills, West Union; 5. Kaiden Robbins, North Adams

Boys High Jump: 3. Josh McCleary, Peebles; 4. Grady Knechtly, Peebles; 4. Kaleb Eldridge, North Adams

Boys Long Jump: 2. Braylon Rickett, Manchester; 4. Joel Blythe, Manchester; 5. Kaleb Eldridge, North Adams; 6. Josh McCleary, Peebles

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 6. North Adams (C. Brown, B. Sheangshang, I. Adams, T. Richendollar)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 6. West Union (O. Yeager, W. Vermuluen, L. Cole, B. Miranda)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 2, North Adams (D. pence, C. Fogle, B. Rhoden, B. Hesler); 4. West Union (J. Campbell, D. Rhoads, W. Vermuluen)

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 3. North Adams (J. Thatcher, M. Martin, J. Kennedy, I. Raines)

Final Team Standings

Girls: Hillsboro 170, Williamsburg 62, Fayetteville 48, West Union 36, Fairfield 30, Eastern Brown 30, Lynchburg 21, Ripley 18, Manchester 18, Peebles 16, North Adams 15, Whiteoak 1

Boys: Hillsboro 112, Williamsburg 65, Whiteoak 64, North Adams 51, Eastern Brown 42, Peebles 32, Lynchburg 30, Manchester 22, Ripley 15, Fayetteville 15, West Union 10, Fairfield 4