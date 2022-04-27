Jamie Adkins, age 64 of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Jamie was born February 14, 1958 in Adams County, Ohio to the late James H. and Leona Kay (Hanson) Day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Hackathorne-Sands.

Survivors include her daughter Jenilyn Young and Aaron Paul of Manchester; son Wendall Reeves and Kari of Manchester; sisters Brenda Wisecup of Florida, Dona Case and Roger of Florida and Sandy Day of Arizona; brother Mike Day of Manchester; special friend JoAnn Hilderbrand of Manchester; grandchildren Dylan Hanes, Dallas Hanes, Bailey Ewoldt, Jasper Walker, Jerzie Walker, Devin Reeves and Crystal Shiveley.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Manchester Community Building.

The Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester has been entrusted with serving the family.