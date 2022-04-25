Scott Campbell, 48 years, of Rarden, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Scott was born on July 19, 1973, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Emma (Pertuset) and the late Howard Campbell.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Howard Campbell, his brother, Dwight Campbell, and by three treasures in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Becky (Cooper) Campbell, whom he married on July 15, 1995; his daughter, Katie Campbell; and his mother, Emma Campbell. He also leaves four brothers, David (Donna) Campbell, Terry (Karin) Campbell, Danny (Debbie) Campbell, and Mark (Brenda) Campbell, as well as two sisters, Nancy (Brian) James, and Alice (Curt) Carver. Scott will be missed by his faithful dog, Ruby Sue.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Northwest High School Gymnasium in McDermott, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Henley Baptist Church, in McDermott, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Garvin Cemetery in McDermott.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Scott’s name to the Northwest Band, to continue to support all the band members who Scott claimed as his own kids.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.