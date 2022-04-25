Rebecca J. “Becky” Grooms, age 68 of Manchester, Ohio, passed way Sunday, April 24, 2022. Rebecca was born February 13, 1954 in West Union, Ohio to the late George and Frances (Frye) Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Grooms; Brother Lonnie Kirk; Sister Bonnie Gulley; and her dog Harley.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Lucas and Chassity of Manchester and David Grooms and Christina of Batavia; sister Diana Eckhardt and Dan of Miamisburg, Ohio; brother Pastor George Hughes and Marie of Union City, Indiana; and six grandchildren, Yasmin Lucas, Quentin Lucas, Joselyn Lucas, Brock Tomlin, Harper Grooms and Kinsley Grooms.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester with Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon – 1 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.