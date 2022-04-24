David “Crazy Dave” Erbele, age 70 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born January 17, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frank and Betty (Frazier) Erbele. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Bradley Bonweg and daughter Lori Ann Erbele.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Erbele of Manchester; daughter Jennifer Nelson of Georgia; sons David Erbele of Milford and Matthew Bonweg of Batavia; sisters Barb Rigler, Linda Erbele, Sandy Erbele, Peggy Ridenr and Becky Dunn; brother Frank Erbele; three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2002 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Manchester VFW.