By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library participated in Chalk the Walk on April 13 and 14 at all library locations to raise awareness about sexual assault and to show support for survivors. Go to Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline if you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual violence. The Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline is a 24/7 confidential resource providing advocacy and support for survivors of sexual violence across Ohio. You can find out more information about the Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline by going to our website at adamscolibrary.org and clicking on the Chalk the Walk post.

Go green with Hoopla! Check out recycling-themed e-books, audiobooks, and e-zines that you can access from either your browser or a mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. Celebrate Earth Day with Kanopy! Check out Kanopy to watch a wide selection of movies, TV series, and much more. All you need to access this amazing service is your library card number and PIN. Did you know that April is National Poetry Month? You can read or listen to poetry on Libby to celebrate this wonderful genre. Download the Libby app to access this resource. To utilize the above free resources, all you need is your library card and PIN. Visit our E-Library located on our website for more information.

Until April 30, adults, aged 18 and older, are invited to participate in the first Self-Paced Adult Book Club at the North Adams Library. During this passive program, participants can choose between two books to read. In April, participants can choose between “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty and “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. When finished, participants are encouraged to write an anonymous review that will be displayed in the library to share with other readers. For more information, contact Allison at the North Adams Library.

Nearly 50 percent of children are signed up for the Imagination Library. Is your child signed up? In this program, preschool children receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. To register your child for this program, go to our website, hover over the Resources tab then click Imagination Library. In addition, preschoolers and families are invited to the library to enjoy storytime outside (weather permitting). This program is for preschoolers and features read-aloud children’s books, rhymes, and crafts or activities that help children build early literacy skills. The program is at 11 a.m. at each branch. The schedule is as follows: Manchester Library: Mondays; North Adams Library: Tuesdays; Peebles Library: Wednesdays; West Union Library: Thursdays.

Call the library if you have any questions or if you would like to use curbside services: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.