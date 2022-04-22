Welcome Dr. P and Colleen to WU Family Dental

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There’s a new dentist in town. Dr. Surya Pamulapati (Dr. P), his wife Colleen, who will serve as office manager, and their dedicated staff are ready to serve West Union and the surrounding area’s dental needs.

Dr. P. and Colleen purchased the former practice of Dr. Anthony Harless, and the devoted staff stayed on board with the transition. Colleen states, “I was born and raised in Scioto County. We’d been trying to find a practice that we’d like to purchase. We decided this would be a great fit, and we met the staff and fell in love with them. They’re just the best, which was one of the big advantages for us coming here. The staff is so experienced – pillars of the community.”

Dr. P. was born and raised in India, where he studied, instructed, and practiced dentistry. About 12 years ago, he came to the United States to obtain his Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Missouri and knew he wanted to be a part of the healthcare system in the United States. However, he returned to India in September of 2014 and received a job offer from the Ohio State University a week later. He came back to the states and worked at OSU for several years doing oral cancer research. His study includes gum health related to smoking and vaping. He has published several research papers and ties his background in public health with oral health. Dr. P. performs many root canals, extractions, and oral surgeries.

Dr. P. and Colleen currently live in Cincinnati, where he completed his dental residency with NYU Langone Hospitals. Along with managing the new dental office, Colleen teaches IT for a local high school and UC. The couple has a young daughter and son.

Rural communities often have the challenge of getting their dental needs served. Dr. P. says, “I believe in serving the underserved community.” Dr. P. grew up in a hospital environment. He states, “My father used to tell me one story every day. The patient needs to be treated so nicely, so kindly. You need to be such a care provider. He was right all along; it came full circle, and here I am.” Colleen added, “Dr. P. always says patients don’t know if you graduated at the top or bottom of your class. They know how you treat them.”

Dr. P. and Colleen are highly personable and outgoing. West Union Family Dental wants to build a lifelong relationship with patients; Colleen explains, “We plan on being here a long, long time. We want to be your, your kid’s, and grandkid’s dentist. We’re in this for our family and your family.” Colleen, who was active in the 4-H as a youth, is excited about attending the Adams County Fair, and she even wants to buy a pig. She says, “We want to be a part of the different activities.”

Dr. P. and Colleen know that getting the word out about the practice may take awhile. They both look forward to getting to know the community. Dr. P. says, “The sooner you meet them, the better.”