Adams County OSU Extension Office receives Compass Award

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County OSU Extension was recently awarded the Compass Award for teaching the “Real Money, Real World” curriculum in local schools. Real Money. Real Word (RMRW) is a youth-focused financial literacy program from Ohio State University Extension. Youth ages 12-18 can benefit from the program, but it is ideal for ages 13-16. According to www.realmoneyrealworld.osu.edu, “Real Money. Real World. is fun and distinctive because it includes an interactive spending simulation that provides the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices.”

Kristy Watters of the Adams County OSU Extension office teaches this curriculum to seventh and eighth grades. She says, “We are lucky enough to have several community members and businesses participating in the simulation, allowing students to interact with bankers, insurance agents, government entities, and others that will help them as they enter adulthood.” The 2022 community participants were Adams Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Means Jobs in Adams and Brown Counties, Adams County Regional Medical Center, Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s Office, First State Bank, Adams County OSU Extension, Scioto County OSU Extension, and Paul Hall Insurance.

Watters explained, “Real Money, Real World is a great financial literacy tool. The program is such an eye-opener for youth.” Students must make their monthly income stretch to meet bills and their needs and wants.

Watters adds, “Students are always surprised by the price of things like childcare and insurance.” The program design increases participants’ awareness of education level, and career choice influences on personal income and financial security. The curriculum also increases students’ knowledge of money management tools and participants’ understanding of how income and lifestyle choices affect the amount of money available for discretionary spending.

“Most students start with the best cell phone plan available, the biggest house, nicest car, and name brand clothing. They quickly realize they have to make some tough decisions to pay for food, childcare, and insurance,” said Watters.

Learning to use real money in the real world is a shocking reality.