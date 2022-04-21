Adams County celebrating 225-year anniversary

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Let’s party like it’s 1797,” said Liz Lafferty during the Adams County Birthday Celebration steering community meeting. On July 10, 2022, Adams County will be 225 years old.

While the festivities will be smaller than the bicentennial commemoration, Stephen Caraway stated, “We will pause and reflect and provide some education on the last 225 years in this county and its rich and colorful history.”

There was discussion on whether to use a slogan for the 225 as Jason Francis has designed an eye-catching birthday graphic. The bicentennial touted the theme, “Looking back – moving forward.” other ideas included using the tagline, “Still moving forward,” but attendees thought folks would not remember the slogan from 25 years ago. Lafferty suggested using “Happy Birthday” with a party focus. Sherry Larson also mentioned, “Honoring the Past – Planning the future.”

The fair parade is scheduled for July 10, so the Birthday Committee will collaborate with the Fair Board to tie in the 225-year observance. Lafferty explained that the Fair Board “Wants to coordinate the theme of the 225 celebrations on the fair book cover and the theme.”

The Fair Board wants to encourage healthy competition in creative float designs and will work accordingly to provide enticing prizes. Kimberly Smith suggested participants create “Floats that represent some aspect of your organization’s history in Adams County.” Ken Smith said, “I think this could be the jumping point for the fair parade to continue to be a little larger.”

Caraway stated that he and Lafferty had discussed having a nice sit-down dinner on the courthouse lawn on Friday, July 8. Caraway said, “This celebration dinner would accomplish a couple of things. First, it would be a great chance to fellowship. Second, I think it’s an opportunity to get all of the citizens that want to come together to give a toast to the next 225 years.” There was a discussion about an “after reception” for anyone not purchasing dinner to join and participate by having dessert, mingling, and toasting. These plans are not in stone as logistics and details are forthcoming.

Some community members in attendance are a part of the historical and genealogical societies. Addressing those members, Caraway said, “You are the folks on the frontlines of educating our community about our past.” Discussion ensued about putting together a book featuring then and now photos and perhaps other pertinent information. The expected published date would not be July 10, 2022, but it would be a 2022 project. Jason Francis, Becky Reed, and Sherry Larson will work on this assignment.

Other ideas included: a place to showcase artifacts and displays, an educational presentation, radio presence, partnering with local media, using social media platforms, competitions, The People’s Defender to rerun some of Stephen Kelley’s history stories, and displaying banners and merchandising. Lafferty described a plan to sell a merlot wine with a special label at the 225th birthday event. The label has been submitted for approval from the Organic Vineyard Alliance. They intend to sell 100 bottles. Caraway stated, “I think the next step is to send a letter to every mayor in the county and maybe boards of trustees inviting their community to participate.” The next planning meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at The Wayside Tavern.

Out of curiosity, this People’s Defender reporter googled birthday celebrations in 1797. Apparently, there wasn’t much “partying” going on, but there was often cake. It will take a big slab of confection to hold 225 candles. Let’s plan a party! It will be fun to watch the community partake in the festivities.