By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Kathy Garza-Behr, the District Five Wildlife Communications Specialist for the Ohio Division of Wildlife, received the Non-Formal Educator of the Year Award on April 22. She was presented the award by the Environment Education Council of Ohio at the EECO Conference held at Hueston Woods Lodge. The Environmental Education Council of Ohio facilitates and advocates for environmental education across Ohio. They educate through formal educators and non-formal educators like Behr.

Behr is a nature-loving soul who educates on wildlife in Ohio. She has a degree in Fish and Wildlife Management from Hocking College. Behr had six individuals nominate her for the award, yet she had no idea she was receiving the honor. The award was for 2020, but the pandemic delayed the conference for two years. Behr says, “I was completely shocked. It is an incredible honor to be nominated for anything by your peers. It’s probably the toughest group to present or teach in front of, but it is so humbling when they then turn around and honor you with an award like this.”

Your Wild Ohio Educator Facebook reports, “We couldn’t be prouder of Kathy. She and her family have been through so much in the last two years. Yet she is giving it her all in everything she does. She is such a bright light in our agency, always smiling, positive, creative, and a stellar presenter. Kids and adults love her, and she is just a genuine joy to work with.”

The past couple of years have been challenging for Behr and her family. On December 20, 2020, her husband was shot in the line of duty by a deer poacher. It has been a long road of recovery. Behr says, “We have been so blessed by this small community we live in – they have supported us. The prayers have been endless. The community stepped up and helped us through this.”

Although Behr is not a native of Adams County, she notes, “There are so many kind and gracious people dedicated to just giving to this community. It’s a great place to be.”