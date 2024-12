The Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball program came up with a unique idea for their 2022 season home games, inviting local veterans to throw out the first pitch, then join the team on the field for the playing of the National Anthem. A total of seven local veterans have performed the first pitch honors and the final four are pictured above, clockwise from top left : Dean Collins; Bobby Harris, US Navy; Dylan Hanson, Sergeant US Army; and Ralph Gaffin, US Navy. (Provided photos)