Submitted News

Once again this year for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April), Women Helping Women asked local businesses and agencies to participate in the “Chalk the Walk” Event. The task was simple: April 13 and 14 chalk the sidewalk at your establishment with a note of encouragement to survivors of sexual assault.

This has been a very successful campaign in Adams and Brown Counties the last few years, led by Davina Cooper, the Rural Program Manager for Women Helping Women. Women Helping Women provides local court and hospital accompaniment, one-on-one crisis counseling, operates a 24-hour hotline and currently offers virtual support groups. They expanded their sexual assault services to both Adams and Brown Counties in January of 2017. All services are free and confidential. Davina Cooper can be reached at (513) 262-1788.

Weather made it challenging, but was nothing compared to the challenges survivors face. If you or someone you know are in need of services please do not hesitate to reach out on our 24/7 hotline which also now features a text to chat option. (513) 381-5610

Over 20 local agencies and businesses participated including: Adams County Board of DD, Adams County Homeless Shelter, West Union High School, Mosier’s Furniture, Blake Pharmacy, Shelton Law Office, Ohio Country Properties: Huff Realty, Venture Productions Inc., Raven Perch Tattoo Studio, DC Engineering & Consulting, West Union Electric & Plumbing, FRS, Tan & Tone and Creative Spark Studio.