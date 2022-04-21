The West Union High School Performing Arts Department will be presenting “The Addams Family the Musical” on April 29, 30 and May 6, 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the shows are on sale at the high school and all seats are reserved seating.

This show marks the 38th major theatrical production that Carl Schneider has directed and produced at WUHS.

“The Addams Family the Musical”, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The show will have many familiar and new faces in the leading roles; Mathew Griffis – Gomez, Makenna Armstrong – Morticia, Tori DeMeyer – Wednesday, Landen Kouns – Fester, Jachin Irwin – Pugsley, Baylee Bellamy – Grandma, Brentin Moman – Lurch, Makinlee Stevenson – Alice, Brandt Seaman – Mal, and Ben Kreml – Lucas.

The staff for “The Addams Family the Musical” has much experience with the WUPAD productions; Aaron Van Pelt – music director, Nancy Schneider – rehearsal accompanist and orchestra pit director, Coal McClanahan- technical directors, Carol DeMeyer – assistant director, costumes, sets, and tickets.

There are also several students in key leadership roles in the productions as well; Haylee Davis – stage manager, Zach Barnett – light design, Hunter Davis – sound design, and Sofie Teeter – stage captain.

The cast, crew and staff would like to invite everyone to join them “for a creepy and kooky” good time for the production of “The Addams Family the Musical”.