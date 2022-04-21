Judge Spencer’s “210 Program” looks very promising

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Drug Coalition held its latest meeting on April 14 with Roberta Osman from the Adams County Probation Department and the secretary for the coalition facilitating the meeting.

After brief introductions and approval of minutes, Beverly Mathias spoke on harm reduction. She reported that National Drug Take-Back Day would be held on Saturday, April 30. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office spearheads this effort.

Mathias said, “It’s a good way to get rid of medication that you no longer want to have.” The event will be held at the Tractor Supply parking lot in West Union from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Other participating organizations will provide helpful information and distribute Deterra bags (drug deactivation kits). Mathias explained, “We don’t need to keep that stuff around. Don’t flush them down the commode or throw them in the trash. You put the pills down inside the Deterra bag, put warm water in them, and they foam up a bit. Seal it, shake it and throw it away. It’s environmentally safe to do that.” This effort will be a continuing event held in April and October each year. Mathias also reported that the Ohio Prevention Conference would be held on May 20.

Beth Bullock from Brave Choices reported that the last training held about human trafficking only had two attendees. Another training will be scheduled for May. Bullock stated, “We need to get them trained so that they know more of what to look for, and then we can move on to the next phase of things. We need to get the information to agency people on the front lines. I’m the only one on this committee. If there’s anybody that has any interest at all, and even if you just have questions, get with me and see if it’s a good fit for you.”

Tami Graham reported that the first graduation ceremony to celebrate youth quitting vaping was held at Manchester Junior High. Next week, they will recognize the high schoolers completing the program. The students shared the positives and negatives of the program. West Union, North Adams, and Peebles are working on their certifications to administer the program. CTC has obtained its certification. Vaping take-back days are tentatively scheduled for the week of May 8 – 14. Graham announced, “If anybody has any extra money laying around, we need $50,000 to put vaping detectors in all the Junior and Senior high buildings.”

Brandon Perry from the Adams County Health Department reported on the Quick Response Team, saying, “We’re getting a steady stream of referrals for QRT.” They are updating their informational pamphlets to distribute to local businesses, churches, and anyone willing to circulate them. Perry stated, “I’m in the process of recruiting new members for a quick response team, mostly in the peer category and life coach category.” He continued, “We are also involved in the 210 Program in the Adams County Jail. That program consists of some peer support, life skills training, and facilitation of telehealth meetings. There’s also a faith-based meeting that comes into the jail one day a week.”

Judge Brett Spencer implemented the 210 Program after being inspired by an individual’s progress from the first time they met and after seven months. Judge Spencer wanted to develop a program locally for folks who were getting stuck in a loop and not rehabilitated. After 210 days (seven months), the goal is that an individual can step out of jail with a job and home ready for them. They will have had counseling, peer support, and connections to the faith-based community.

Perry said, “Basically, when they step foot out of jail, they are ready to go and set up for success. We are trying to break all the barriers down while they’re here in our jail. When they walk out the door, they’re set up and ready to go.” There are currently two individuals in the program. Perry said, “It looks very promising, and I’m happy to be a part.” Perry explained that Tara England had handled the communication with Ohio Means Jobs. The gentlemen in the 210 program are preparing for their work-life after release. Every situation is different and will require further training and support. Perry said, “We have a lot of people involved and willing to help, and so far, it’s been great.”

Carol Baden from Recovery Ohio in Governor Dewine’s office announced that enCompass training would be held on April 27 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The training is comprehensive training on navigating addiction for Ohioans. It is sponsored by Governor Dewine’s RecoveryOhio Initiative, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Addiction Policy Forum.

Ashley McCarty reported on a workgroup meeting held by Operation Better Together, discussing the perceived gaps in services. Those gaps were emergency housing, family involvement, and childcare. McCarty reported, “They will put together different subcommittees to tackle the gaps.” The next regular meeting will be on April 26 at 2 p.m.

Randy Chandler joined the meeting late and announced that meetings for The Growing Rural Independence Together “GRIT” project are held on Thursdays to cover varying topics. The GRIT project completes future-plans assessments. These assessments help narrow down a person’s skill level and what kind of job area they might have success. Chandler stated, “It’s growing, and it’s because it’s a kind of grassroots coalition. Columbus is paying attention because it’s community members working together.”

There was discussion regarding other grants and OHYES surveys. Chandler stated, “We should see more data on the COVID impact and how the students were disconnected from the classroom.” Housing continued to be an issue and was discussed concerning incarceration and reentry programs.

Don’t forget to clean out your medicine cabinets and drop off old drugs at the National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at West Union Tractor Supply parking lot. As Mathias states, “The whole idea of the drug-free coalition is to get drugs out of the area.”