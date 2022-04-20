Steve Allen Jackson, Jr., 32, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Logan, Ohio. He was born April 13, 1990 in Chillicothe, son of Meridon Boland Jackson of Manchester and Steve Allen Jackson Sr. of Logan, Ohio. Steve was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Martha Marie Boland Mitchell; aunt, Mary May Mason; and an uncle, Kevin John Boland.

In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his brother, Alexander Brady Merrill-Jackson; sisters, Kayla Lynn Jackson, Delana Dawn Richards, Jaelyn Grace Jackson and Krisda Nicole Whiteman; paternal grandmother, Garnet Jackson; uncles, Dana Miles Boland, Gregory Dean (Shawna) Boland and Larry Lee Jackson; aunts, Tina Marie (James) Keyes, Tammy Rothe, Kathy Jackson and Liz Jackson; nephew, Declan Robert Jackson; nieces, Grace Nova Richards and Bayleigh May Richards; special cousin, Niles Bennett; as well as many other cousins, friends and extended family.

Steve will be cremated. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Manchester Cemetery. Further fellowship and dinner will follow the graveside at the Manchester Veterans Club. A benefit for Steve will also be planned at the Manchester Veterans Club and a date to be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.