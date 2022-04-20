While Manchester shortstop Leland Horner waits for the ball, North Adams’ Asher Young (2) is safe at second base on a steal attempt as the two teams battled on April 14 in SHAC play. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was an all-Adams County baseball match up on Thursday, April 14 at North Adams High School as Coach Rob Meade and his Green Entertained the red-hot Manchester Greyhounds. The Hounds came into Thursday’s game on a seven-game winning streak, while the Devils were fresh off their first win of the season, 1 17-4 rout of West Union. The game was just as expected from two talented and well-coached squads and it was the Greyhounds who came out on top, grabbing an early lead, keyed by a Jackson Poole bases-clearing two-bagger, and then hanging on for a 6-5 victory.

“We’ve had a good, cold start to our season,” said Coach Reaves after the win. “We’re just stringing together some wins. We put the bat on the ball tonight, something we have been doing better. We had a week off and it showed a little tonight, but we’ll take the wins however we can get them.”

With right hander Caleb Rothwell getting the starting nod for the home team, the Greyhounds pounced early, putting two on the board in the top of the first. With one out, Logan Bell drew a walk, stole second and scored on a base hit by Poole. Poole later came home when Daulton McDonald drove a hard grounder between first and second to give the Hounds the 2-0 advantage.

The lead vanished quickly in the bottom of the first as the Devils plated two off of Manchester starter Logan Bell. Easton Daulton led off, reaching on an error and moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Rothwell. Lukas Roush flied out to right for the second out but Brady Lung followed with a double to the left center field gap, scoring Daulton with the first North Adams run. A base hit to left by Asher Young drove in Lung and tied the game at two apiece after one frame.

The deadlock also didn’t last long as the Hounds struck back in the top of the second. The rally began with a double to left field by Brayden Young and after the next two hitters were retired, Young was still on the bases after stealing third. Rylan Wikoff was hit by a pitch and Bell drew a base on balls to load the bases. That brought first baseman Poole to the dish and he came through with the game’s biggest hit, a double to left that scored all three runners and gave Manchester a 5-2 lead.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the third when the Devils sliced one run off their deficit. Daulton led off with a base hit to center and eventually came around to score after a pair of Manchester errors. though the damage could have been worse except for Caleb Rothwell being picked off third base for the second out of the inning and the home team moved one closer with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Nathan Parks walked to begin the inning and moved up on a base hit by Ethan Taylor. A Kolby Eldridge single filled the bases and a third hit of the day by Daulton made it 5-4.

Rothwell came to the plate with the bases till full and again laid down bunt and an outstanding defensive play by Poole and catcher Aaron Lucas forced Taylor at the plate and a strikeout of Roush ended the frame with the Hounds still on top, but just by one at 5-4.

The Greyhounds got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth off of Devils’ reliever Brady Lung when McDonald walked and moved up on a found out by Lucas. An infield hit by Karson Reaves scored McDonald to give the visitors a 6-4 lead.

Ryland Wikoff came on in relief for the Hounds in the bottom of the fifth and though he struggled with command on a chilly, windy afternoon, he managed to get out of the fifth unscathed. The Devils got to Wikoff for s single run in the bottom of the sixth. Daulton led off with a single, moved up on another Rothwell sacrifice and a Roush ground out, then scored on a base hit by Lung to make it 6-5.

Lung set the Hounds down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh, giving the North Adams offense one more chance in the bottom half, but that was not to b as Wikoff earned a save by getting two fly outs to Bell in center, both nice running catches, and the fanning Parks to seal the deal on the Hounds’ eighth win in a row.

“I though we competed well today,” said Coach Meade. “We were better at the plate and made better contact. Although better than it was earlier in the season, we are having some difficulty with execution of plays which cost us two base runners. In a one0run game, two base runners can make a huge difference. I’m pleased with the progress we are making and I believe we are headed in the right direction.”

The Greyhounds collected nine hits in the win, Poole leading the way with a 2 for 4 day with 4 runs batted in. For North Adams, leadoff hitter Easton Daulton went 4 for 4 and scored 3 runs, Brady Lung was 2 for 3 and drove home a pair, as the Devils collected 12 hits total.

Logan Bell went the first four innings for the Hounds to get the win, with Wikoff going the final three for the save. Rothwell threw the first five for North Adams and was pinned with the loss.

The Greyhounds made it nine wins in a row on Saturday, April 16 when they hosted Coal Gove in non-conference play and run ruled the Hornets 12-2 in five, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the win. Manchester rapped out 11 hits in the win with Wikoff going 3 for 3, Lucas 2 for 3, and Young 2 for 4. Daulton McDonald went all five innings on the mound for the win.

BOX SCORE

Manchester

230 010 0 —6

North Adams

201 101 0 —5

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Wikoff 3-1-0-0, Bell 2-2-1-0, Poole 4-1-2-4, McDonald 2-1-1-1, Lucas 4-0-1-0, Reaves 4-0-1-1, Elam 0-0-0-0, Young 4-1-1-0, Kennedy 3-0-1-0, Horner 3-0-1-0, Team 29-6-9-6.

Extra-Base Hits: Poole 2B, Young 2B

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Daulton 4-3-4-1, Rothwell 2-0-2-0, Roush 4-0-1-1, Lung 3-1-2-2, Young 4-0-1-1, Shupert 3-0-0-0, Rhoden 0-0-0-0, Parks 3-1-0-0, Taylor 2-0-1-0, Eldridge 3-0-1-0, Team 28-5-12-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Lung 2B

Manchester Pitching:

Bell (W) 4 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 68 pitches

Wikoff (SV) 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 62 pitches

N. Adams Pitching:

Rothwell (L) 5 IP, 8H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K. 98 pitches

Lung 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 23 pitches