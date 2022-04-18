Alvin E. Messer, 79, of West Union, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born April 8, 1943 in West Union, son of the late Harry Messer and Ruby (Eddie) Bennington Vaughn. He was the widower of the late Barbara Tadlock Messer, who passed away in 2009. In addition to his loving wife, parents and step-father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Garry L. Messer and a half-brother, Harry Messer.

He is survived by his children, April (Mark) Kendall of Winchester, Angel Stevenson of West Union and Garry E. Messer of West Union; grandchildren, Bethany Palmer, Cody Palmer, Alyssa Kendall, Makinlee Stevenson and William Stevenson; great-grandchildren, Zane Hochschild, Taylor Moore and Dawsyn Palmer; sister, Kay Poole; and a few nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.