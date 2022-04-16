News Release

Shawnee State University has announced a Free Tuition Initiative – offering free tuition to Pell-eligible first-time students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 18 ACT score living in Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, Jackson, and Ross counties in Ohio, as well as Greenup, Boyd, and Lewis counties in Kentucky.

“We’ve been making college possible at Shawnee State since our beginning, and low tuition has been a cornerstone of that tradition,” said SSU President Jeff Bauer. “By making tuition cost-free for the students and families who need it most, we are making sure that a college education is even more accessible.”

Eligibility requirements include being a first-time undergraduate student entering SSU in Fall 2022 (including College Credit Plus students who earned college credit while in high school), being a resident of Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, or Ross counties in Ohio, or Greenup, Boyd, or Lewis counties in Kentucky, qualifying for Federal Pell Grant (as determined by FAFSA), having a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and an ACT score of at least 18. Students must enroll at SSU as a full-time student and maintain full-time status.

“This is tremendous news for students, families, our community, and all of us,” said President Bauer. “Today, we are taking our mission of service to the region to a new level.”

Application for the Free Tuition Initiative is automatically considered when students complete their general university application. To learn more about the Free Tuition Initiative at Shawnee State University, visit shawnee.edu/free-tuition.