National Drug Take Back Day is being observed on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event takes place twice a year to provide a place for the public to safely dispose of any old or outdated medication they have in their homes.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Coalition for a Drug Free Adams County will sponsor this event in the Tractor Supply (TSC) parking lot located in West Union, Ohio, Route 41 South.

This is a great way to be environmentally friendly and dispose of your old, outdated medicines in a safe and responsible way. Start your Spring Cleaning, just stay in your car, drive thru and drop off in our special containers. This National Drug Take Back Day is held nationally twice a year and we are grateful to our local Sheriff’s Department for holding this event.