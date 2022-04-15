By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The college signings continued at North Adams High School on Monday, April 4 as senior Lizzie Gill hosted the ceremony where she signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati. Gill won’t be far from track teammates Myla Toole and Sierra Kendall, who also signed track letters to attend Northern Kentucky University and Xavier University respectively.

Gill is a multi-sport athlete and standout on the NAHS girls track squad, competing in the Shot Put and Discus, though coaches at the Mount have expressed interest in her trying other events such as the javelin and hammer throw.

“I heard a girl at one of our meets say she was going to the Mount for track last spring and it sounded like something I might like,” said Gill. “We contacted the school and I went on a visit and I really, really liked it and then I got to talk to the track coach and she was interested in me. The coach was actually in attendance at our first track meet this spring (April 1).”

“I’ll likely be doing shot and discus and then potentially some other events like the javelin and hammer throw.”

“I’ll always remember all the success and fun I had here at North Adams,” Gill continued. “Making it to regionals in track was really important to me and last year our girls team won the conference and the district meets. My parents and my brother Michael have helped me a lot and Coach Wooten and Eric Toole has been there to help the past couple of years. I was also fortunate enough to have Rob Davis as my basketball coach, he’s more like a father to all of us, I can go to him about anything and I really look up to him.”

Coach Wooten is getting accustomed to sending his track athletes on to the next level.

“That’s three college signings this year here at North Adams, I don’t think that’s ever been done in the track program,” said Wooten. “It’s a good feeling. Lizzie is self-motivated and learned a lot of the art of throwing on her own. Going to the next level with a proper weight room and proper coaching, I can see her doing really well.”

Mount St. Joseph University is located on the west side of Cincinnati in the Delhi area and is a Division III school competing in the Heartland Conference.

At Mount St. Joseph, Gill plans to study Accounting with the goal of potentially becoming a CPA.