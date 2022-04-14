By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On March 9, 2022, there was collective heartbreak in Adams County as folks learned of Dr. Prakash Patel’s passing. Kind words and condolences flooded the Adams County Cancer Center Facebook page. Many offered prayers and shared the positive difference that Dr. Patel made in their lives, especially those he treated for cancer. Regina Toole told The People’s Defender, “He was the best. He treated my husband and me, and he was the most special doctor I’ve ever met.”

In paying tribute to this caring and compassionate doctor and humanitarian, it seemed fitting to speak with his daughter, Payal Patel, the CEO of all three cancer facilities. She states, “We were capable of working well together – we were a great team.”

Payal explained Dr. Patel came to the United States with his wife, Kalpana, in 1980 with only eight dollars in his pocket because of the rules for entering the country. They had a good life in India but were searching for a better one. Dr. Patel was a naturalized citizen, and he believed that America was the best country in the world. Payal said, “You would not see a bigger Patriot than him because this country gave them opportunities that he couldn’t have anywhere else.” At that time, radiation oncology was new to him. He started working for a practice in Ashland, Kentucky, and later helped start the practice at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC). Payal continued, “He helped establish it, he helped create it, and he helped grow the program that it is now.”

While Dr. Prakash Patel was working at SOMC, he decided that it was necessary to bring cancer care closer to Adams County, and so, in 2008, he started the Adams County Cancer Center. It was a good move because Adams County Regional Medical Center was also planning on building its new hospital and facility. Payal explains, “It was his mentality. He saw the need.” After his success at Adams County, Dr. Patel branched out with the Scioto and Clermont County’s Cancer Centers. Payal said, “His push was advanced technology with a personal touch.”

Dr. Patel was diversified and involved in the hotel industry. His daughter Kanan is in the hospitality business and runs the family’s hotels. Last year she and Payal opened a True by Hilton in Milford, Ohio. Payal stated, “We own it because of his support and perseverance through what he did. He instilled in us to be hard workers, never take anything for granted, and always strive to be better.”

Payal stated, “What you saw is what you got with my dad.” She said that family and health were the most important things. He believed the core focus was on family. She continued, “We always made sure we had time for one another, and we always would take vacations every year – that was one of the highlights of our lives.”

Since Dr. Patel’s passing, the family has had ups and downs. Payal said, “We are a very close family, and there is a void that we feel, but we know that he would want us to go on with our lives and take it one day at a time and just move forward.” Two friends offered words on loss that Payal found comforting. One friend said, “There will always be a pain in your heart until; eventually, happiness will be able to make the pain a little less, and you’ll have room in your heart for both.” Another friend said, “It’s like tsunami waves of grief that slowly dissipate to baby waves, but the waves will always be there.” Payal concluded, “You learn to manage and live your life, but there will be times that you experience the emotion more than other times.” She communicated they intend to carry on Dr. Patel’s mission of treating cancer patients and will strive to provide the quality of care he demonstrated.

Dr. Patel’s patient, Regina Toole, summed up her sentiments, saying, “My husband and I loved him dearly, and we were blessed to have him. He really did help us. The community has suffered a great loss. I don’t know how anyone can ever replace him.”