By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After dropping their first four outings of the spring, the North Adams Green Devils baseball squad picked up their first win of 2022 on Tuesday, April 12 as they routed county rival West Union by a final score of 17-4.

Because of field conditions, the game was played at North Adams but considered a home game for West Union, though that did the visitors no good. That meant the Devils batted first and they took full advantage, breaking out of their season-long offensive slump by putting up a 10-spot in the top of the first against a trio West Union hurlers- Jacob Day, Derrick Pell and Ian Abbott. The Dragons did manage to score a pair in the bottom of the first off of North Adams starter Lukas Roush, but went scoreless until they picked up two more in the bottom half of the fourth.

The Devils added one more in the top of the second and after a scoreless next at-bat, took total control of the contest when they scored six runs in the top of the fourth. North Adams reliever Logan Shupert gave up the two West Union runs in the fourth but tossed an uneventful fifth as the run-rule was enforced and the Devils had that elusive first victory.

The Devils, now 1-4, banged out 11 hits in the win and took advantage of 10 walks issued by West Union pitchers. The winners got two-hit games from Roush, Shupert, Brady Lung and Connor Rhoden with Roush and Asher Young each driving home three runs. On the mound, Roush went the first three frames for the win, with Shupert finishing the final two innings.

The Dragons (0-3) only mustered four hits in the loss but got two RBI’s apiece from Abbott and Landen Fulton.

Though the weather made the possibilities doubtful, both teams were slated to be back in action on Thursday, April 14, the Devils hosting Manchester and the Dragons hosting Ripley, both Southern Hills Athletic Conference contests.